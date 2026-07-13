Atlas Launches AI Research Platform: Turns Research Briefs Into Decision-Ready Reports in Hours

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas, an agentic research intelligence platform, today announced its public launch, giving R&D teams, technology scouts, and innovation leaders a new way to turn a research question into a rigorous, decision-ready report, without the weeks of manual sourcing, synthesis, and formatting that typically stand in the way.

Atlas is built for teams who are responsible for tracking emerging technologies, mapping competitive landscapes, and scouting companies and partnerships, but who don't have the bandwidth to keep pace with how quickly those landscapes shift. The platform runs a structured, six-step pipeline: Brief, Scope, Outline, Research, Draft, and Deliver. Three human review checkpoints built in mean users approve the scope, the outline, and the final draft before the report moves to the next stage.

"The expertise was never really the bottleneck. The constraint was the weeks spent pulling sources, synthesizing them, and formatting the result into something you can put in front of leadership," said Ramy Ayoub, Atlas's Head of Product. "Atlas closes that gap: a structured research pipeline with your human oversight built in, not a chatbot you have to wrangle into something usable."

How It Works

Once a user submits a research brief, Atlas assembles specialist research agents purpose-built for the report at hand. Those agents run parallel, targeted searches across scientific and commercial sources. A dedicated Review Agent then audits the research for coverage gaps and automatically triggers a second, precisely scoped research pass — a self-healing loop — whenever gaps are found, rather than a simple retry.

The platform currently supports four report types:

Technology Landscape - a combined scientific and market view of an emerging platform, modality, or technology area

- a combined scientific and market view of an emerging platform, modality, or technology area Company Intelligence - mapping of companies, startups, and partnerships across a market segment

- mapping of companies, startups, and partnerships across a market segment Literature Review - systematic review of peer-reviewed publications grounded in rigorous Boolean search methodology

- systematic review of peer-reviewed publications grounded in rigorous Boolean search methodology Competitive Position - head-to-head competitive analysis anchored on a specific company or asset

Reports export to Word, PDF, and PowerPoint, and any report can be re-run on a recurring schedule to track how a market or technology area evolves over time, with each refresh saved as a versioned entry in the user's report history.

Get started with four complimentary reports at https://findatlas.ai/

About Atlas

Atlas is an agentic research intelligence platform that helps R&D, innovation, and technology scouting teams turn research briefs into rigorous professional reports, with human review built into every step of the process. Specialist research agents handle technology landscapes, company intelligence, literature reviews, and competitive position analysis, giving teams decision-ready output in hours. Learn more at https://findatlas.ai/

Media Contact

Alastar Kerpel

Atlas by NotedSource Platform Inc.

(650) 542-9670

[email protected]

SOURCE Atlas