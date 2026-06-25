Atmos™ Rewards members now unlock free inflight Wi-Fi on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, thanks to T-Mobile

Alaska Airlines recognizes T-Mobile for its key contributions in making complimentary Wi-Fi possible so that guests can stay connected throughout their journey

Alaska and Hawaiian announced 100% of their regional fleet and the first 50 of its mainline aircraft are now equipped with Starlink's fastest Wi-Fi in the sky, marking a significant milestone in the rapid rollout across the combined fleet

Complimentary, ultra-fast Wi-Fi is available on all Hawaiian Airlines aircraft flying to and from Hawai'i, reinforcing its leadership as the first major U.S. airline to bring the service to the skies

SEATTLE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines today announced major progress in the rollout of free, lightning-fast Wi-Fi across the combined fleet, with approximately 150 aircraft now equipped — putting the airline ahead of schedule in enhancing connectivity and delivering an industry-leading guest experience. The milestone positions Alaska and Hawaiian among the first to offer ultra-fast, free inflight Wi-Fi across their fleet.

As part of this rollout, Alaska and Hawaiian are introducing a new onboard portal beginning in June that makes it easy for guests to access fast, complimentary inflight Wi‑Fi by joining Atmos™ Rewards, the airline's combined loyalty program. The experience will become standard across flights by mid-July, with existing Atmos Rewards members connecting automatically through a streamlined interface and new guests able to sign up in just a few steps. Enrollment in Atmos Rewards, which is this year's winner of NerdWallet's Best Airline Rewards Program, is free and can be completed in just seconds before or during travel. The airline's inflight Wi-Fi, which is complimentary thanks to T-Mobile, is powered by Starlink – the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky.

"For years, T-Mobile has played a key role in keeping our guests connected, and we're proud to now offer Starlink, the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky, to Atmos members for free, made possible through our work with T-Mobile," said Shane Jones, Senior Vice President of Fleet, Products and Guest Experience at Alaska Airlines. "We've seen an overwhelmingly positive response from our guests, and we couldn't have done it without T-Mobile as we continue to raise the bar for the experience across Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines."

"Our relationship with Alaska Airlines has helped redefine what travelers can expect from inflight connectivity, and today's milestone is another important step forward," said Mike Belcher, Head of Partnerships & Business Development at T-Mobile. "Bringing complimentary inflight Wi-Fi to more travelers across both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines makes it easier to stay connected throughout their journey. The new, streamlined experience for accessing Wi-Fi reflects our shared commitment to delivering a better, more seamless travel experience."

Following Hawaiian's lead in becoming the first U.S.-based major airline to bring Starlink to the skies in 2024, Alaska began installation of high-speed Wi-Fi service on its fleet late last year. Within months, Alaska became the first U.S. carrier to install Starlink across its entire regional jet fleet. With installations now underway across the mainline fleet, Alaska is on track to bring Starlink to its entire widebody fleet this fall and operate more Starlink-equipped departures from Hawai'i, Portland, San Diego and Seattle than any other airline. This includes its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, operated on the carrier's long-haul international flights between Seattle and Incheon-Seoul, London, Rome and Tokyo beginning this fall. The airline expects to complete installation across the remaining mainline fleet by 2027.

Now guests can follow Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines' Wi-Fi installation progress with this tracker. Compared to legacy inflight Wi-Fi systems, Starlink offers low latency and significantly faster speeds, allowing guests to stream, browse and scroll just like at home – part of Alaska and Hawaiian's investment in its evolution into a global premium carrier with the guest in mind every step of the journey.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How does the sign-in portal work?

A: The inflight Wi‑Fi portal is designed for a fast and seamless experience, allowing guests to sign into or sign-up for Atmos Rewards in just a few taps. With a streamlined interface and minimal steps, guests can get connected quickly and reliably.

What can I do with Starlink Wi‑Fi onboard?

A: Starlink enables guests to stream live sports, movies and shows, browse the internet, use their favorite apps, play video games, send messages and stay connected from gate to gate — offered complimentary thanks to T-Mobile.

Is Starlink inflight Wi‑Fi really free?

A: Yes. On Starlink-equipped aircraft, inflight Wi‑Fi is complimentary for Atmos Rewards members, thanks to T-Mobile.

Do I need to be an Atmos Rewards member to access Starlink on Starlink-equipped Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines aircraft?

A: Starting in June on select flights and on all flights by mid-July, guests who would like to access Alaska and Hawaiian's complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi will need to be an Atmos Rewards member to get online. Joining Atmos Rewards is free and easy, giving guests the ability to earn and redeem miles while unlocking complimentary gate-to-gate connectivity.

Q: What if I'm traveling with a child, do they need their own Atmos Rewards account to use Wi‑Fi?

A: Atmos Rewards is free to join and open to guests of all ages. Guests under 18 will be connected to free Wi-Fi after they enter their reservation details. Parents or guardians should ensure their children's devices have the appropriate parental control settings applied before connecting to Wi-Fi. While minors can access free Wi‑Fi by entering their reservation details, parents or guardians are encouraged to enroll children so they can start earning points and enjoying the benefits of Alaska and Hawaiian's industry-leading loyalty program. Guests 16 and older may join Atmos Rewards using this online form. For guests under 16, a parent or legal guardian can complete enrollment by reaching out to Alaska Airlines here.

How does Starlink deliver ultra-fast Wi-Fi in the sky?

A: With thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers connectivity on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines from takeoff to landing, even in remote areas and supports 4k streaming, gaming and multi-device use gate to gate. Guests can expect speeds up to 500 Mbps, which are at least 7x faster than legacy inflight Wi-Fi systems.

Will I still be able to access Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines movies, shows and podcasts through its inflight entertainment?

A: On aircraft equipped with Starlink, traditional streaming inflight entertainment systems are no longer offered. Instead, guests can stream content directly on their personal devices using free Wi-Fi on board Alaska and Hawaiian, thanks to T-Mobile. This allows guests to watch their favorite movies and shows using their favorite apps for a more flexible, at-home experience in the air. Guests on Alaska's 787-9 Dreamliner and Hawaiian's A330 fleet will continue to enjoy a wide range of movies and TV shows on seatback screens.

What happens if the Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines plane I'm flying doesn't have Wi-Fi?

A: On Alaska aircraft not yet equipped with Starlink, guests can continue to purchase inflight Wi‑Fi, where available. Installation of ultra-fast Wi-Fi is scheduled to be complete across the Alaska fleet in 2027.

Do all Alaska and Hawaiian aircraft have Starlink Wi-Fi?

A: Alaska Airlines' entire regional fleet (Embraer 175) is equipped with Starlink, with installation now underway across its mainline fleet, including 737s, and plans to equip its 787-9 Dreamliner fleet this fall. Hawaiian Airlines aircraft operating to and from North America, as well as on international routes, are now equipped with Starlink. Hawaiian's neighbor island flights do not have Wi‑Fi on board.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines