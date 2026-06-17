Atom Computing and Nu Quantum partner to unlock utility-scale quantum computing

The collaboration brings together Atom Computing's leading neutral-atom quantum computers and Nu Quantum's state-of-the-art quantum networking stack.





By combining complementary expertise, the companies are defining a scalable, modular approach to quantum computing, positioning the industry to move beyond foundational research and toward transformative, real-world applications.





This partnership will accelerate Atom Computing's long-term roadmap to deliver the most credible path to truly scalable photonically networked quantum computing for the GigaQuOp scale and beyond.

BOULDER, Colo. and CAMBRIDGE, England, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atom Computing and Nu Quantum today announced a strategic collaboration to build the hardware essential to scaling neutral atom quantum computers to utility.

Under the proposed collaboration, formalised via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the companies will explore integrating Atom Computing's neutral-atom quantum computers with Nu Quantum's dynamically reconfigurable photonic networking hardware, marking an important step toward realizing utility-scale quantum computers.

The work will focus on integrated photonics network switches, qubit-photon entanglement technologies, and the modelling of distributed fault-tolerant computing architectures.

"Nu Quantum is a global innovator in quantum networking technology and a leader in the UK quantum ecosystem," said Dr. Ben Bloom, CEO and Founder of Atom Computing. "We are pleased to partner with them as we accelerate our path toward scalable, utility-scale quantum computers."

"The future of quantum computing depends on distributed architectures capable of scaling beyond single QPUs to deliver real-world utility and meaningful commercial impact. We are excited to launch this substantive technical collaboration and solve together some of the most challenging problems on the path to fault tolerance," said Dr. Carmen Palacios-Berraquero, CEO and Founder of Nu Quantum.

Atom Computing continues to lead the quantum computing industry through its pioneering work in neutral-atom quantum technology. The company recently demonstrated a breakthrough in quantum error correction using toric code and announced a $100 million Letter of Intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce. Atom Computing is also deploying the world's first commercial quantum computer with logical qubits and performing in Stage B of DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI), where it is demonstrating its pathway to utility-scale quantum computing.

Nu Quantum's advanced photonic quantum networking hardware is designed to interconnect quantum processors into utility-scale distributed architectures. The company raised a record-breaking $60 million Series A investment round, the largest for a quantum networking company globally. Nu Quantum has developed a unique design for networking, leveraging qubit-photon interfaces for high-efficiency photon collection, optical circuit-switching technology based on integrated photonics, and expertise in distributed approaches to quantum error-correction.

By combining complementary market-leading expertise in quantum computing and quantum networking, Atom Computing and Nu Quantum are defining a scalable, modular approach to quantum computers, positioning the industry to move beyond foundational research and toward transformative, real-world applications.

About Atom Computing

Atom Computing is developing large-scale quantum computers to enable companies and researchers to achieve unprecedented computational breakthroughs. Utilizing highly scalable arrays of optically trapped neutral atoms, the company has developed systems with over 1,200 qubits, featuring advanced capabilities towards fault-tolerant quantum computing. Atom Computing's on-premises systems provide customers with new computational tools and logical qubit capabilities to address increasingly complex applications and to grow their quantum ecosystem. In 2025 Atom Computing sold its first commercial on-premises quantum computer to QuNorth, a Nordic quantum initiative funded by EIFO and Novo Nordisk Foundation. Learn more at atom-computing.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Nu Quantum

Nu Quantum is the category creator and leader in distributed quantum computing. The company's approach represents a shorter path to useful quantum computing by implementing a modular layer for interconnecting multiple QPUs into a single, more powerful distributed quantum computer. This 'Entanglement Fabric' approach to interoperable networking of quantum computers presents a faster and more scalable method to deliver useful fault-tolerant quantum computing for industrial users. Founded in 2018, the company has raised over $70 million from investors and now has more than 60 team members located primarily in Cambridge and Los Angeles. For additional information, visit nu-quantum.com.

SOURCE Atom Computing