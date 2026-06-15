Atom Computing and Phasecraft Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Development of Next-Generation Materials

BOULDER, Colo. and LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atom Computing and quantum algorithms company Phasecraft today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore how application-focused algorithms can be used to benchmark progress toward utility-scale quantum computers.

Through this MOU, the companies will collaborate on accelerating the delivery and adoption of quantum solutions in key application areas, such as the development of materials for batteries and photovoltaics. Through adapting Phasecraft's advanced algorithms and software to Atom Computing's neutral-atom quantum computing hardware, the collaboration aims to accelerate the path towards useful applications in materials science and energy.

Atom Computing continues to lead the quantum computing industry through its pioneering work in neutral-atom quantum technology. The company recently demonstrated a breakthrough in quantum error correction using toric code and announced a $100 million Letter of Intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce. Atom Computing is also deploying the world's first commercial quantum computer with logical qubits and performing in Stage B of DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI), where it is demonstrating its pathway to utility-scale quantum computing.

Phasecraft is the leading UK and US-based quantum algorithms company, developing advanced quantum algorithms to solve real-world problems in materials discovery, chemistry, and optimization. Its focus is on making quantum computing practical today by designing software that works with existing imperfect hardware, bridging the gap between current technology and future large-scale quantum systems.

"Unlocking the true commercial potential of quantum computing requires a tight synergy between breakthrough hardware and hardware-optimized software," said Dr. Ben Bloom, CEO and Founder of Atom Computing. "By fine-tuning Phasecraft's industry-leading algorithmic methods to our neutral-atom architecture, we can pave the way for a new generation of commercial applications in materials science and sustainable technology."

"We are excited to collaborate with Atom Computing to advance quantum applications in material science," said Prof. Ashley Montanaro, CEO and Co-Founder of Phasecraft. "Real-world quantum utility will come from combining advances in hardware with equally powerful advances in algorithms. By bringing together Atom's scalable quantum computing platform and our hardware-adaptive algorithms, we can accelerate progress towards applications in energy storage, solar technology, and advanced materials."

By aligning cutting-edge neutral-atom quantum computers with purpose-built quantum software, this collaboration represents a decisive step toward realizing quantum advantage in critical industries and accelerating innovation across the global energy and materials landscape.

About Atom Computing

Atom Computing is developing large-scale quantum computers to enable companies and researchers to achieve unprecedented computational breakthroughs. Utilizing highly scalable arrays of optically trapped neutral atoms, the company has developed systems with over 1,200 qubits, featuring advanced capabilities towards fault-tolerant quantum computing. Atom Computing's on-premises systems provide customers with new computational tools and logical qubit capabilities to address increasingly complex applications and to grow their quantum ecosystem. In 2025 Atom Computing sold its first commercial on-premises quantum computer to QuNorth, a Nordic quantum initiative funded by EIFO and Novo Nordisk Foundation. Learn more at atom-computing.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Phasecraft

Phasecraft is the quantum algorithms company whose mission is to accelerate the practical application of quantum computing by redesigning quantum algorithms for the imperfect quantum computers of today. Phasecraft was founded in 2019 by Toby Cubitt, Ashley Montanaro, and John Morton, expert quantum scientists who have spent decades leading top research teams at UCL and the University of Bristol. Phasecraft works in partnership with leading quantum hardware companies, including Google, IBM, Quantinuum, and QuEra, academic and industry leaders, to develop high-efficiency algorithms to move quantum computing from experimental demonstrations to useful applications. Learn more: www.phasecraft.io.

SOURCE Atom Computing