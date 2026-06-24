Atomic Insights brings direct payment execution to Schwab Advisor Services through new API launch

Direct integration enables ACH execution from Atomic into Schwab, with wires, checks, and journals to follow

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Insights has launched ACH payments on Schwab Advisor Services' newly built Move Money Transfers API and is the first fintech to go live on the new infrastructure, enabling ACH (Automated Clearing House) payments to transmit directly from the Atomic Platform into Schwab.

The launch begins with ACH, the first of four payment types being rolled out via Schwab's API framework. Wires, journals, and checks will follow.

With this integration, operations and cashiering teams at RIAs and Family Offices no longer need to re-enter payment details into Schwab's portal to complete transactions. Payments move directly from instruction to execution via a single, unified workflow housed within Atomic Insights.

"Over the past decade, wealth management has digitized the surface layer, while the operational engine underneath remains manual and fragmented. APIs like this move execution into the system, enabling the full payment lifecycle to occur within a single coherent workflow," said Lucas Babbitt, Co-founder and CEO of Atomic Insights. "Working with the Schwab Advisor Services team on this critical infrastructure is an important step toward that model becoming the standard."

"We are focused on expanding how firms access and use money movement capabilities within their existing operating environments," said Alison Dooher, Head of Wealth Services and Platforms, Schwab Advisor Services. "Platforms like Atomic Insights play an important role in making that experience more streamlined and efficient."

Atomic Insights acts as the automation layer between payment decision and execution, connecting real-time data ingestion, validation, approval, transmission, and reconciliation into one, unified workflow.

This launch marks the first phase of Atomic's integration with Schwab's money movement API infrastructure, extending its ability to support end-to-end execution across custodians and payment types.

Over the past year, Atomic Insights has seen strong industry adoption, landing key anchor RIA and Family Office clients representing over $100 Billion of assets on platform. By automating key workflows, Atomic Insights saves firms thousands of hours in manual workflows and reduces costly errors.

About Atomic Insights:

Founded in 2023 and backed by Aquiline, Atomic Insights is a financial technology company that makes money movement easy and compliant for RIAs and family offices. The platform automates client payment workflows end-to-end—capturing payment requests, orchestrating approvals, and executing payments via real-time custodian and bank APIs—while providing a complete audit trail and cashflow reporting in a single, centralized workspace. By integrating bi-directionally with leading CRM and portfolio management systems, Atomic Insights eliminates manual data entry, reduces operational risk, and helps wealth management firms deliver a high-touch, "family CFO" experience at scale.

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SOURCE Atomic Insights