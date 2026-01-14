Atomic Insights Raises $10 million in Seed Funding to Modernize Payment Workflows and Infrastructure for Wealth Managers

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Insights, a provider of money-movement and workflow automation tools for RIAs and family offices, announced today that it has raised $10 million in seed funding led by Aquiline with participation from Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures and existing investors.

Atomic Insights is targeting a large and fast-growing segment of the wealth management infrastructure market, where RIAs and family offices are being pushed to deliver "family CFO" services without the back-end systems to support them at scale.

As wealth managers expand beyond portfolio construction into bill pay, capital call funding and other payments, operational complexity has exploded while most firms still rely on email, spreadsheets, and custodian portals to execute money movements. This disconnect creates a significant market opportunity for a purpose-built treasury platform that centralizes payment requests, automates maker-checker workflows, and connects directly to custodians and banks via real-time APIs.

Atomic Insights enables firms to reduce risk by eliminating manual data entry, and acts as the connective tissue unifying client portals, document vaults, and workflow tools to power scalable growth for RIAs and family offices.

"Atomic was born from seeing first-hand how much time RIAs and family offices lose to manual, error-prone payment workflows," said Lucas Babbitt, CEO and Co-Founder of Atomic Insights. "By modernizing money movement and treasury operations, we help firms deliver a true 'family CFO' experience at scale, and Aquiline's partnership will help us bring that infrastructure to more advisors and families."

Founded in 2023 in San Francisco by experienced wealth managers and operations leaders, Atomic Insights automates money movement by leveraging real-time custodian APIs and bi-directional integrations with CRM and portfolio management tools. The company leverages key integrations with Addepar, Arch, Canoe, Salesforce, as well as the major custodians.

The investment will equip Atomic to deepen its real-time custodial data connections, further streamline money movement, treasury operations, and cashflow reporting for RIAs and family offices.

Atomic Insights marks Aquiline's latest investment in the broader WealthTech and Services ecosystem. Most recent investments include Aquiline's carve-out of Archway (acquired from SEI), Atomic Invest, CapIntel, S3 Partners, Mirador (acquired by iCapital), and Sageview (acquired by Creative Planning).

"Atomic Insights meaningfully reduces operational friction for RIAs and Family Offices, transforming how advisors move money, reconcile cash flows, and deliver insights to clients," said Dante La Ruffa, Partner and Co-Head of Aquiline's Venture & Growth strategy. "We believe their deep integrations, strong product vision, and commitment to seamless customer onboarding position the company to become a leading provider of modern infrastructure to the wealth community. Aquiline is excited to support Atomic Insights in their next phase of growth, helping the team broaden its adoption across the wealth management ecosystem."

Over the past year, Atomic Insights has seen strong industry adoption, landing key anchor RIA and Family Office clients representing over $75 Billion of assets on platform. By automating key workflows, Atomic Insights saves firms thousands of hours in manual workflows and reduces critical errors.

With this funding, Atomic Insights will continue to expand upon its current offering, launch a new range of supplemental products, and deepen its connectivity in the RIA and Family Office ecosystem.

About Atomic Insights:

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in San Diego, Atomic Insights is a financial technology company that makes money movement easy and compliant for RIAs and family offices. The platform automates client payment workflows end-to-end—capturing payment requests, orchestrating approvals, and executing payments via real-time custodian and bank APIs—while providing a complete audit trail and cashflow reporting in a single, centralized workspace. By integrating bi-directionally with leading CRM and portfolio management systems, Atomic Insights eliminates manual data entry, reduces operational risk, and helps wealth management firms deliver a higher-touch "family CFO" experience at scale.

About Aquiline:

Aquiline Capital Partners LP ("Aquiline") is a global private investment firm with offices in New York, London, and Philadelphia that focuses on financial services and technology. As of September 30, 2025, Aquiline has approximately $12 billion of assets under management and deployed approximately $8.2 billion of capital across the firm's strategies since inception.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861497/Atomic_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Atomic Insights