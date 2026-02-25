Atomos Announces Ninja RAW 5.2" HDMI HDR Monitor-Recorder; More Info at B&H

Camera control covers start/stop, ISO, shutter, aperture, and white balance, while recording options include ProRes RAW, ProRes RAW HQ, ProRes LT, ProRes 422, and ProRes 422 HQ. Expect a bright, responsive touchscreen with a full array of monitoring tools, HDR support, and 3D LUT functionality.

Product Highlights:

1920 x 1080 IPS Touchscreen, 4K60 I/O

All ProRes RAW Codecs Preloaded

Locking HDMI 2.0 Input/Output

Records to CFexpress Type B Slot, USB-C

Optional USB-C Network Adapter

1500 cd/m² Brightness

Capture up to 6K30 ProRes RAW Video

Updated AtomOS Linux Operating System

L-Series Battery Slot, Tally Light

There's a CFexpress Type B slot on the side, an NP-style battery plate on the back, a USB-C PD port, two other USB-C ports for media and adapters, plus an HDMI 2.0 in and an HDMI 2.0 out, ideal for passing a signal along to wireless transmitters. Like the Ninja GO, recordings on the RAW go up to 6K30p, versus 6K60p and 8K30p on the Ninja TX.

In the box is a 17.7" USB-C locking cable, plus locking adapters for third-party USB-C and HDMI cables. The Atomos Creator Kit and Universal Power Kit are both compatible with the Ninja RAW. The Ninja RAW can utilize Atomos Camera to Cloud (C2C) and NDI/HX3 when paired with a USB-C network adapter.

