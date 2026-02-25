Atomos Announces Ninja RAW 5.2" HDMI HDR Monitor-Recorder; More Info at B&H

Atomos Ninja RAW 5.2-inch HDMI HDR Monitor-Recorder

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomos unveiled the new Ninja RAW 5.2" HDMI monitor-recorder with an approachable price and high-end features like ProRes RAW, HDR support, and EL Zone.

B&H is pleased to announce that Atomos is expanding the Ninja line with the Ninja RAW 5.2" monitor-recorder, an HDMI-only 1500-nit touchscreen capable of recording in Apple ProRes and ProRes RAW at up to 6K30p straight to CFexpress Type B cards and USB-C storage. The Ninja RAW also features camera control, USB-C PD support, and a rich suite of monitoring tools, including EL Zone false color.

Camera control covers start/stop, ISO, shutter, aperture, and white balance, while recording options include ProRes RAW, ProRes RAW HQ, ProRes LT, ProRes 422, and ProRes 422 HQ. Expect a bright, responsive touchscreen with a full array of monitoring tools, HDR support, and 3D LUT functionality.

Atomos Ninja RAW 5.2" HDMI Monitor/Recorder https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1951820-REG/atomos_atomnjrw01_ninja_raw_5_2_hdmi.html
Product Highlights:

  • 1920 x 1080 IPS Touchscreen, 4K60 I/O
  • All ProRes RAW Codecs Preloaded
  • Locking HDMI 2.0 Input/Output
  • Records to CFexpress Type B Slot, USB-C
  • Optional USB-C Network Adapter
  • 1500 cd/m² Brightness
  • Capture up to 6K30 ProRes RAW Video
  • Updated AtomOS Linux Operating System
  • L-Series Battery Slot, Tally Light

There's a CFexpress Type B slot on the side, an NP-style battery plate on the back, a USB-C PD port, two other USB-C ports for media and adapters, plus an HDMI 2.0 in and an HDMI 2.0 out, ideal for passing a signal along to wireless transmitters. Like the Ninja GO, recordings on the RAW go up to 6K30p, versus 6K60p and 8K30p on the Ninja TX.

In the box is a 17.7" USB-C locking cable, plus locking adapters for third-party USB-C and HDMI cables. The Atomos Creator Kit and Universal Power Kit are both compatible with the Ninja RAW. The Ninja RAW can utilize Atomos Camera to Cloud (C2C) and NDI/HX3 when paired with a USB-C network adapter.

See all Atomos on Camera Monitors https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/atomos-on-camera-monitors/ci/52869

Learn More with B&H Explora blog
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/pro-audio/news/atomos-announces-ninja-raw-52-hdmi-hdr-monitor-recorder

