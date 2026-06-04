Kinefinity Vista Full-Frame 6K Digital Cinema Camera Announced; More Info at B&H Photo

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 B&H is pleased to share the new Kinefinity Vista Full-Frame 6K Digital Cinema Camera. Positioned as a more affordable option for creators, this compact camera features full frame 6K capture at rates up to 50 FPS and up to UHD 4K at 100 FPS in Super 35. Available with user-interchangeable Kinemount, ARRI PL, and Sony E mounts, the Vista camera enables users to choose from a remarkably wide range of both cine-style and still photo lenses.

Kinefinity VISTA Full-Frame 6K Digital Cinema Camera https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1966966991-REG/kinefinity_vista_full_frame_6k_cinema.html

Built around a full frame 6K CMOS sensor, the Vista camera provides up to 14 stops of dynamic range for rich, nuanced imagery. An integrated OLPF (optical low-pass filter) includes UV and IR cut filters for blocking unwanted wavelengths. It offers flexible recording options, including a built-in 256GB SSD (220GB user-accessible), a single CFexpress Type B card slot, and USB-C video output.

The internal SSD and the CFexpress card slot can be used simultaneously for dual recording. Recording options include ProRes 422 HQ up to 6K50 and UHD 4K120 for creating beautiful slow-motion sequences. The Vista camera's color science features include KineLOG3, built-in Rec. 709, neutral LUTs, and the ability to use custom LUTs for monitoring or for "baking in" your color palette.

One major update from previous generations of Kinefinity cameras is the Vista camera's articulated onboard monitor. This 4" OLED touchscreen with 700 cd/m² brightness can flip out and rotate up to 360° for optimal viewing. It offers tactile Record, Playback, and Menu buttons, five-way navigation, and three customizable function buttons for easy control. Dual USB-C ports provide multifunctional use with one offering a direct link for live streaming, monitoring, and full camera control via your iPhone and the Kine app.

The other USB-C port can be used to export video directly from the internal SSD or as a webcam for an iPhone, Mac, or PC host. Either of these ports can provide a 5V, 2A, non-PD output for powering a Kinefinity EAGLE e-viewfinder or mobile device. The Vista can be powered via its two-pin LEMO power input or by using Kinefinity GripBAT 2Si batteries or widely available Sony L-series type batteries.

Preorder the Kinefinity VISTA Full-Frame 6K Digital Cinema Camera https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1966991-REG/kinefinity_vista_full_frame_6k_cinema.html

Learn more with Explora Blog Kinefinity Vista Cinema Camera https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/versatile-6k-capture-with-the-compact-kinefinity-vista-digital-cinema-camera

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable product experts and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

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Contact Information:

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo