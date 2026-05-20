Allen & Heath Rolls Out New SQ+ Lineup of Digital Mixers Announced; First Look YouTube Video on SQ5+, SQ6+, and SQ7+ Digital Mixers at B&H

The new SQ+ lineup brings upgrades like more processing power, a larger 9" touchscreen, a reimagined GUI and UX, as well as a cleaner and more modern look featuring a "carbon-on-graphite" theme. All models feature Allen & Heath's RackUltra FX engines with dedicated send and return channels that can run the latest DEEP channel processing as well as support for Rack Ultra plugins.

Allen & Heath SQ5+ 48-Input 44-Bus Digital Mixer with 16+1 Motorized Faders https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1961077-REG/allen_heath_ah_sq_5_plus_sq5_48_input_36_bus_digital_mixer.html

Allen & Heath SQ6+ 48-Input 44-Bus Digital Mixer with 24+1 Motorized Faders https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1961078-REG/allen_heath_ah_sq_6_plus_sq_6_48_input_36_bus_digital_mixer.html

Allen & Heath SQ-7+ 48-Input 36-Bus Digital Mixer with 32+1 Motorized Faders https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1961079-REG/allen_heath_ah_sq_7_plus_sq_7_48_input_36_bus_digital_mixer.html

Product Highlights:

9" Capacitive Touchscreen

96 kHz XCVI Core FPGA Processing

Eight Stereo FX Engines with Returns

Four RackUltra FX Engines with Returns

32 x 32 USB Audio Interface

12 Mono/Stereo Mixes + 3 Stereo Matrix

Channel LCD Displays

16 Assignable SoftKeys

SLink Port for Remote Audio & Expansion

With this suite of impressive features, new or upgrading venues and touring acts should take the opportunity to check out the upgraded Allen & Heath SQ+ lineup.

YouTube First Look Video on How Allen & Heath's New SQ+ Lineup is Changing Live Mixing

For More Digital Mixers - Visit the B&H Digital Mixers Selection https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Digital-Recording-Mixers/ci/1478

Find Live Sound Options and Category here: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/Live-Sound/ci/20173

Discover Pro Audio Mixer options at B&H https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/Mixers/ci/12162

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

CONTACT: InformationGeoffrey Ngai 212-615-8820 B&H Photo, Video https://www.bhphotovideo.com

SOURCE B&H Photo