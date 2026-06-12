Aton Health Announces Series A Growth Investment Led by Shore Search Partners

Investment to Accelerate Expansion Into New Specialties and Markets

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aton Health ("Aton" or "the Company") today announced the closing of a Series A growth investment led by Shore Search Partners. Aton is a healthcare company that integrates research into routine patient care, helping providers participate in research programs, access broader patient populations, and generate meaningful real-world evidence without disrupting provider workflows.

The investment will support the continued expansion of Aton Health's TrialSight™ and CareSight™ platforms, entry into additional specialties and markets beyond gastroenterology, and advancements in technology, operations, and team growth.

Unlike traditional clinical trial sites, Aton embeds its data collection infrastructure directly into existing specialty practices. The company supports non-interventional research initiatives designed to improve patient engagement, research accessibility, and clinical insight generation.

Tom Sanders, CEO and Co-Founder of Aton Health, said, "Our mission is to make healthcare research more accessible, actionable, and representative. Having a sophisticated healthcare investor like Shore Search Partners see value in our platform accelerates our efforts to deliver research models that fit naturally within care delivery and provide sponsors with access to high-quality, real-world data."

Cameron Perkins, Partner at Shore Search Partners, added, "The future of clinical research depends on making participation more accessible to patients while minimizing operational burden on providers. Too often, patients are unaware of research opportunities that could provide access to innovative treatments and help advance medical knowledge. Aton is helping close that gap by embedding research into routine care through a scalable platform that expands patient access, fits naturally within clinical workflows, and generates broader and more representative real-world evidence. We look forward to supporting Tom and the team as they expand TrialSight and CareSight into additional specialties and healthcare markets."

Transaction Highlights

Aton Health closes Series A growth investment led by Shore Search Partners, an investment platform of Shore Capital Partners





Investment supports continued expansion of TrialSight™ and CareSight™, Aton Health's provider-enabled research and real-world evidence platforms





Proceeds to fund entry into additional medical specialties and healthcare markets, with ongoing investment in technology, operations, and team growth





Aton Health enables healthcare providers to participate in non-interventional research integrated into routine patient care, supporting sponsor access to broader patient populations and real-world clinical evidence





Tom Sanders serves as CEO and Co-Founder of Aton Health, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri





Aton Health's platform screens tens of thousands of patients monthly across active research programs





More than 5,000 patients are actively enrolled across Aton Health's studies

About Aton Health

Aton Health is a healthcare company that integrates research into routine patient care, enabling scalable, provider-centered research and evidence generation. Through platforms including TrialSight™ and CareSight™, Aton helps healthcare providers participate in non-interventional research programs while supporting sponsors with access to broader patient populations and meaningful real-world clinical insights. The company's mission is to make healthcare research more accessible, actionable, and integrated into routine patient care. To learn more, visit www.atonhealth.com.

About Shore Search Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with an office in Nashville, is an investor in lower-middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2025, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 6x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $17 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. To learn more about Shore Capital Partners, and for more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit www.shorecp.com.

Media Contact

Jim Radosevic

Strategic Communications for Aton Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Aton Health