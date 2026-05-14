Aton Health Reports Strong Q1 2026 Growth, Surpassing 1,000 Monthly Enrollments and Expanding Strategic Partnerships

Company scales evidence generation platform across leading life sciences partners

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aton Health, a leader in embedding observational research into routine specialty care, today announced strong Q1 2026 performance, highlighted by accelerated patient enrollment, expanded partnerships, and continued growth of its evidence generation platform.

The company delivered consistent month-over-month growth across key operational metrics:

Patient Enrollments: 800 (January), 872 (February), 1,046 (March)

800 (January), 872 (February), 1,046 (March) Patients Screened: 28,078 (January), 32,717 (February), 47,966 (March)

The milestone of surpassing 1,000 monthly enrollments reflects increasing demand from sponsors and Aton Health's ability to execute at scale with speed, consistency, and regulatory rigor.

"Our focus has been on building a model that delivers high-quality, sponsor-grade evidence without disrupting clinical workflows," said Tom Sanders, CEO and Co-Founder of Aton Health. "What we're seeing now is that the model not only works, it scales. Each new study strengthens our ability to execute faster and more predictably for our partners."

Expanding Work with Leading Healthcare Innovators

During the quarter, Aton expanded its work across multiple large-scale observational studies spanning both screening and diagnostic pathways. These programs include support for average-risk populations undergoing routine screening as well as patients presenting with signs or symptoms requiring diagnostic follow-up. This breadth reflects Aton's growing ability to operationalize complex studies across multiple points in the care continuum from early detection through diagnostic resolution while maintaining speed, quality, and consistency.

Scaling a Platform for Real-World Evidence Generation

At the core of Aton Health's growth is TrialSight™, the company's screening intelligence and evidence generation platform. TrialSight™ embeds clinician-led workflows into real-world screening environments to enable rapid patient enrollment, structured data capture, and high-quality evidence generation at scale.

Each new study further strengthens the platform, improving speed, repeatability, and operational efficiency across engagements.

Building on this foundation, Aton Health is expanding into adjacent areas of the care pathway, including diagnostic completion and episode orchestration, extending its ability to support partners across the full continuum of evidence generation.

Strengthening Leadership to Support Growth

To support continued expansion, Aton Health has added senior leadership across operations, research execution, and data analytics, enhancing its ability to scale study delivery and maintain high standards of data quality and partner support.

About Aton Health

Aton Health is building the infrastructure for scalable, real-world evidence generation. By embedding clinician-led research workflows into routine care, Aton enables life sciences companies to generate high-quality clinical evidence, accelerate study timelines, and operate more efficiently across diverse patient populations without disrupting clinical practice.

Media Contact:

Jim Radosevic

Strategic Communications for Aton Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Aton Health