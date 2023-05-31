Atopic dermatitis drugs market size to grow by USD 4,720.19 million from 2022 to 2027; High prevalence of atopic dermatitis boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global atopic dermatitis drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,720.19 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.28%. North America will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a high awareness about health care and the presence of an established medical infrastructure. Favorable reimbursement policies, rising number of drug approvals in the US, and increasing healthcare costs will also drive the regional market's growth. Thus, the rising expenditure associated with healthcare is likely to increase the demand for atopic dermatitis drugs among patients in the region. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market

Atopic dermatitis drugs market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on route of administration (oral, topical, and injectable), drug class (biologics, PDE4 inhibitors, corticosteroids, and calcineurin inhibitors), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The oral segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of approvals of various oral drugs and their benefits are expected to drive the growth of the segment. For instance, in January 2022 , the US FDA gave approval to AbbVie and Pfizer for Upadacitinib and Abrocitinib for the treatment of refractory moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Such developments are likely to fuel the growth of the oral segment during the forecast period.

Atopic dermatitis drugs market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The high prevalence of atopic dermatitis is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. Atopic dermatitis can be caused by various factors, including exposure to allergens, skin irritants, certain fabrics or soaps, stress, dry skin, and infections.

Numerous medications are used to treat atopic dermatitis.

In the US, approximately 18 million people have atopic dermatitis.

Asia also has a large patient pool, with China , India , and Japan being the top three revenue contributors to the market in the region.

also has a large patient pool, with , , and being the top three revenue contributors to the market in the region. Therefore, the high prevalence of atopic dermatitis is expected to fuel the growth of the global atopic dermatitis drugs market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Geopolitical uncertainties are the primary trend in the market.

are the primary trend in the market. Uncertainty in trade policy creates an unfavorable environment for suppliers.

For instance, in China , the pharmaceutical landscape is changing rapidly, with the presence of large American pharmaceutical corporations.

, the pharmaceutical landscape is changing rapidly, with the presence of large American pharmaceutical corporations. However, the trade dispute between the US and China has adversely affected the operations of many drug makers.

has adversely affected the operations of many drug makers. The ongoing trade war is a major concern for manufacturers and suppliers engaged in the trade of raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished drugs.

Such issues may have a negative impact on the growth of the global atopic dermatitis drugs market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Loss of patents and patent expiry is challenging market growth.

is challenging market growth. Due to the loss or expiration of patents, the market is flooded with generic drugs. As a result, large companies lose their competitive advantage and margins.

Generic medicines are similar in quality, dosage form, strength, and potency to branded medicines and are available at lower prices.

Therefore, the penetration of generic drugs is increasing.

These factors will hinder the revenue growth prospects of market vendors during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this atopic dermatitis drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the atopic dermatitis drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the atopic dermatitis drugs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the atopic dermatitis drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of atopic dermatitis drugs market vendors

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,720.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., Asana BioSciences LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Dermavant Sciences Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Evelo Biosciences Inc., Galderma SA, Incyte Corp., LEO Pharma AS, Maruho Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., and BiomX Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

