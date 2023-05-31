Atopic dermatitis drugs market size to grow by USD 4,720.19 million from 2022 to 2027; High prevalence of atopic dermatitis boost the market - Technavio

31 May, 2023, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global atopic dermatitis drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,720.19 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.28%. North America will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a high awareness about health care and the presence of an established medical infrastructure. Favorable reimbursement policies, rising number of drug approvals in the US, and increasing healthcare costs will also drive the regional market's growth. Thus, the rising expenditure associated with healthcare is likely to increase the demand for atopic dermatitis drugs among patients in the region. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Atopic dermatitis drugs market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on route of administration (oral, topical, and injectable), drug class (biologics, PDE4 inhibitors, corticosteroids, and calcineurin inhibitors), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
- The oral segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of approvals of various oral drugs and their benefits are expected to drive the growth of the segment. For instance, in January 2022, the US FDA gave approval to AbbVie and Pfizer for Upadacitinib and Abrocitinib for the treatment of refractory moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Such developments are likely to fuel the growth of the oral segment during the forecast period.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report
Atopic dermatitis drugs market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The high prevalence of atopic dermatitis is driving market growth.
- Atopic dermatitis can be caused by various factors, including exposure to allergens, skin irritants, certain fabrics or soaps, stress, dry skin, and infections.
- Numerous medications are used to treat atopic dermatitis.
- In the US, approximately 18 million people have atopic dermatitis.
- Asia also has a large patient pool, with China, India, and Japan being the top three revenue contributors to the market in the region.
- Therefore, the high prevalence of atopic dermatitis is expected to fuel the growth of the global atopic dermatitis drugs market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- Geopolitical uncertainties are the primary trend in the market.
- Uncertainty in trade policy creates an unfavorable environment for suppliers.
- For instance, in China, the pharmaceutical landscape is changing rapidly, with the presence of large American pharmaceutical corporations.
- However, the trade dispute between the US and China has adversely affected the operations of many drug makers.
- The ongoing trade war is a major concern for manufacturers and suppliers engaged in the trade of raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished drugs.
- Such issues may have a negative impact on the growth of the global atopic dermatitis drugs market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- Loss of patents and patent expiry is challenging market growth.
- Due to the loss or expiration of patents, the market is flooded with generic drugs. As a result, large companies lose their competitive advantage and margins.
- Generic medicines are similar in quality, dosage form, strength, and potency to branded medicines and are available at lower prices.
- Therefore, the penetration of generic drugs is increasing.
- These factors will hinder the revenue growth prospects of market vendors during the forecast period.
Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this atopic dermatitis drugs market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the atopic dermatitis drugs market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the atopic dermatitis drugs market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the atopic dermatitis drugs market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of atopic dermatitis drugs market vendors
