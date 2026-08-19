ATP Flight School Offers Multi-Engine Flight Time at Single-Engine Prices

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School has reintroduced its 100+ Hour Multi-Engine Airline Career Pilot Program at select training centers, bringing students multi-engine flight time at single-engine prices.

ATP Flight School has reintroduced its 100+ Hour Multi-Engine Airline Career Pilot Program at select training centers, bringing students multi-engine flight time at single-engine prices.

With the largest multi-engine training fleet, that continues to expand with new aircraft deliveries, ATP is able to offer students its proven Airline Career Pilot Program with 100 multi-engine hours, including the Multi-Engine Instructor (MEI) rating, for $123,995 starting with zero experience. Students graduate in nine months as commercial multi-engine pilots and flight instructors, backed by the ATP Advantage and structured career progression to the airlines through ATP's exclusive Career Tracks™.

Students graduating the program gain a competitive edge with highly valued multi-engine experience that opens additional corporate and charter career opportunities, plus flight instructor jobs made possible by the included MEI rating.

"For more than 40 years, ATP has been the leader in multi-engine training and preparing students for successful airline pilot careers," said Michael Arnold, Vice President of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "Only ATP has the resources, fleet, experience, and Career Tracks™ to deliver airline-bound students a proven career solution with 100+ hours of multi-engine experience for the same price as a single-engine program."

The 100+ Hour Multi-Engine Airline Career Pilot Program is available in Atlanta, Georgia; Daytona Beach, Florida; and Denton, Texas, with additional locations planned. Class dates start every Monday. Learn more and schedule online at ATPFlightSchool.com/multi.

About ATP Flight School

ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For 40 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training, supplying pilots to airlines and corporate operators. ATPFlightSchool.com.

Media Contact

Michael Arnold

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

(904) 595-7950

SOURCE ATP Flight School