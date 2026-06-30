ATRenew Releases 2025 ESG Report: Advancing Sustainable Growth by Leading the Circular Economy

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a pioneer in technology-driven recycling and trade-in solutions for consumer products in China, today released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report outlines the progress ATRenew has made in integrating ESG principles across its operations, highlighting key achievements in compliance governance, green development, service quality, technological innovation, and social responsibility. These achievements reflect the Company's long-term commitment to creating shared value across commercial, environmental, and social dimensions.

Advancing Green Transformation, Building a Waste-Free Future

Anchored in the pre-owned consumer products industry, the Company continued to advance its low-carbon transition and support industrial upgrading, while further strengthening its efforts in climate governance, emissions reduction, and green finance, earning global recognition for its circular economy practices:

Advanced climate risk management and emissions reduction. Aligned with the IFRS S2 framework, the Company comprehensively identified climate-related risks and opportunities and quantitatively assessed their specific impacts on financial performance. The Company also actively advanced carbon emissions reduction: compared to 2024, the Company reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity by 9.5% in 2025, demonstrating steady progress toward its 2030 target of a 35% reduction.

Aligned with the IFRS S2 framework, the Company comprehensively identified climate-related risks and opportunities and quantitatively assessed their specific impacts on financial performance. The Company also actively advanced carbon emissions reduction: compared to 2024, the Company reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity by 9.5% in 2025, demonstrating steady progress toward its 2030 target of a 35% reduction. Expanded green finance initiatives. ATRenew set quantitative key performance indicators aligned with the Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles and, in partnership with Citibank, launched a sustainability-linked trade finance facility, leveraging green finance instruments to advance sustainability.

ATRenew set quantitative key performance indicators aligned with the Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles and, in partnership with Citibank, launched a sustainability-linked trade finance facility, leveraging green finance instruments to advance sustainability. Gained international acclaim for circular economy practices. Reflecting its innovative circular economy practices, the Company was named a finalist for The 2025 Earthshot Prize in the "Build a Waste-Free World" category, selected from nearly 2,500 nominations across 72 countries.

Empowering People, Creating Shared Value

Guided by a people-first approach, the Company strengthened information security, employee rights protection, and talent development, while continuing to fulfill its corporate responsibility through sustained public welfare initiatives:

Strengthened information security and safeguarded user trust. ATRenew enhanced company-wide data governance and implemented sensitive data classification, download monitoring, and security reminder mechanisms. No data security or user privacy incidents were recorded in 2025.

ATRenew enhanced company-wide data governance and implemented sensitive data classification, download monitoring, and security reminder mechanisms. No data security or user privacy incidents were recorded in 2025. Fostered employee development and a diverse, inclusive workplace. The Company once again obtained ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification in 2025. Female employee representation increased to approximately 39.3%, up by 4.4% year-over-year. Total employee training hours reached 131,324, with average training hours per employee increasing year over year.

The Company once again obtained ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification in 2025. Female employee representation increased to approximately 39.3%, up by 4.4% year-over-year. Total employee training hours reached 131,324, with average training hours per employee increasing year over year. Advanced rural education through long-term social impact programs. Launched in 2018, the "AHS Charity and Love – Digital Education Aid Program for Rural Children" has supported 69 rural schools in building digital learning platforms and has delivered more than 3,200 digital classes by the end of 2025, benefiting 13,070 students.

Strengthening Governance Foundation through Integrity and Compliance

The Company deepened its commitment to integrity-led governance, embedding ESG factors into risk management and daily operations. In 2025, the Company made steady progress in integrity compliance and risk management:

Strengthened business ethics through comprehensive integrity commitments. The Company conducted two integrity training sessions in 2025, reaching 15,124 participants. Signing rates reached 100% for integrity and self-discipline, confidentiality, and other relevant codes and undertakings. In addition, 2,178 suppliers signed the Anti-Commercial Bribery Agreement, embedding integrity standards across the workforce and supply chain.

The Company conducted two integrity training sessions in 2025, reaching 15,124 participants. Signing rates reached 100% for integrity and self-discipline, confidentiality, and other relevant codes and undertakings. In addition, 2,178 suppliers signed the Anti-Commercial Bribery Agreement, embedding integrity standards across the workforce and supply chain. Enhanced risk assessment with tiered and targeted controls. The Company conducted 132 risk assessments and tiered management reviews in 2025, including preemptive reviews of major business strategy implementation and business model changes, strengthening end-to-end risk identification, assessment, and response capabilities.

Technology-Driven Innovation as a Core Engine for Quality and Efficiency Enhancement

In 2025, the Company further increased R&D investment and strengthened its AI and automated inspection capabilities, achieving multiple breakthroughs that are driving the pre-owned industry toward more standardized and intelligent operations:

Sustained R&D investment and deepened AI deployment. In 2025, the Company invested RMB240 million in R&D, employed 449 full-time R&D personnel, and obtained 57 new intellectual property grants. The Company continued to enhance its large-model and multimodal AI capabilities, improving multiple core algorithm solutions and accelerating AI deployment in device-model identification and image and video auditing.

In 2025, the Company invested RMB240 million in R&D, employed 449 full-time R&D personnel, and obtained 57 new intellectual property grants. The Company continued to enhance its large-model and multimodal AI capabilities, improving multiple core algorithm solutions and accelerating AI deployment in device-model identification and image and video auditing. Expanded automated inspection with improved accuracy and efficiency. The Company continued to upgrade its Matrix automated inspection system and expand deployment of intelligent equipment. Its X-Ray system achieved 99% accuracy in detecting counterfeit assembled screens on premium Apple devices, AI-based model identification reached 95% accuracy, and the image auditing system exceeded 99% accuracy. Leveraging its Godzilla inspection devices, approximately 50% of phones processed at operation centers can now undergo AI-powered image quality inspection, replacing manual processes.

"The circular economy is entering a new phase of more standardized, large-scale, and high-quality development," said Kerry Xuefeng Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ATRenew. "We remain committed to our mission of giving a second life to all idle goods. Anchored in the circular economy, we will continue to leverage technology to enable resource circulation and deepen our ESG efforts across all dimensions, leading the pre-owned industry toward a more sustainable future."

To view the report in full, please visit ir.atrenew.com.

About ATRenew Inc.

Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. is a pioneer in technology-driven recycling and trade-in solutions for consumer products in China. Since inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, reducing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer products by facilitating recycling, trade-ins and distribution that prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Powered by proprietary technologies and a scalable platform ecosystem, ATRenew enhances transaction efficiency and pricing transparency for consumers and merchants alike while advancing circular economy standards in China. ATRenew is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. ATRenew may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ATRenew's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ATRenew's strategies; ATRenew's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; ATRenew's ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to facilitate pre-owned consumer products transactions and provide relevant services; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ATRenew's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ATRenew does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

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SOURCE ATRenew Inc.