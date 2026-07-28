ATRenew Unveils Upgraded Overseas Strategy and Opens Its First ReRe Store in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a pioneer in technology-driven recycling and trade-in solutions for consumer products in China, today unveiled an upgraded overseas strategy at a dedicated launch event in Hong Kong. Built around two innovation paths, business and brand, the strategy extends ATRenew's proven business model, technology and operating expertise to global markets, aiming to support more efficient, compliant, and sustainable circulation of pre-owned products.

As part of the strategy, ATRenew launched FoneSquare, its global B2B marketplace for pre-owned consumer electronics, and began accepting merchant registrations. The Company also introduced ReRe, its new consumer brand, and opened its first ReRe Store in Hong Kong.

Taking ATRenew's B2B Model Global Through FoneSquare

FoneSquare, the global B2B marketplace launched during the event, is a key pillar of ATRenew's overseas expansion strategy. The goal is to replicate the success of PJT Marketplace from the Chinese mainland while rolling out its expansion in four phases:

The first involves leveraging first-party products from the Chinese mainland to streamline cross-market business, establishing a global distribution system via Hong Kong and Dubai . The second involves launching an online trading platform, restructuring the traditional fragmented offline trading model and reducing transaction uncertainties. The third involves exporting a complete set of self-developed automated quality inspection systems. The Company may deploy multi-module intelligent testing equipment and automated warehousing and transfer systems in Hong Kong, Dubai , and Miami — three major global trade nodes — unifying global standards for pre-owned electronics grading and eliminating information barriers across the industry. The fourth involves gradually transforming from a self-operated sourcing model to a comprehensive platform, leveraging abundant sourcing and two-sided network effects to continuously expand supply and demand, and building a global pre-owned electronics circulation infrastructure.

Introducing ReRe, ATRenew's New Consumer Brand for International Markets

ReRe, which stands for "Revalue and Renew," is ATRenew's new consumer brand for certified pre-owned products in international markets:

Online : ATRenew operates the ReRe App as a standalone e-commerce platform that provides 24/7 online shopping solutions for tested and verified pre-owned products.

: ATRenew operates the ReRe App as a standalone e-commerce platform that provides 24/7 online shopping solutions for tested and verified pre-owned products. Offline: The newly opened ReRe Store in Hong Kong integrates product retail, door-to-door recycling, brand experience, and after-sales services, providing comprehensive services to local residents. In addition, ATRenew is developing a network of ReRe smart recycling kiosks with partners including Vendy in northern Europe, Joybuy in the UK, and JD MALL in Hong Kong, giving users easier access to self-service buyback solutions.

The first ReRe Store opened today at Citywalk in Tsuen Wan. The space serves as a one-stop destination for the recycling and retail of pre-owned products including consumer electronics, luxury goods, sporting goods, and hobby items. It also features the first in-store deployment of ATRenew's AI valuation machine and MAX front-end inspection terminal, giving consumers hands-on experience with the Company's latest technologies.

"The global circular economy is entering a period of significant opportunity," said Mr. Kerry Xuefeng Chen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ATRenew. "Hong Kong's free-port advantages and international outlook make it a key hub for our overseas supply chain and brand development. From here, we will take our business, capabilities, and brand overseas, connecting high-quality, compliant pre-owned products with global demand and bringing our standardized, automated solutions to international markets. We aim to provide users worldwide with more transparent, efficient, and high-quality recycling and retail services while supporting a greener, low-carbon future."

About ATRenew Inc.

Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. is a pioneer in technology-driven recycling and trade-in solutions for consumer products in China. Since inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, reducing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer products by facilitating recycling, trade-ins and distribution that prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Powered by proprietary technologies and a scalable platform ecosystem, ATRenew enhances transaction efficiency and pricing transparency for consumers and merchants alike while advancing circular economy standards in China. ATRenew is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. ATRenew may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ATRenew's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ATRenew's strategies; ATRenew's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; ATRenew's ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to facilitate pre-owned consumer products transactions and provide relevant services; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ATRenew's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ATRenew does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

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SOURCE ATRenew Inc.