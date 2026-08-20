Atrium Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA) (the "Company") today announced it awarded inducement grants on August 20, 2026 under the Company's 2026 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the "2026 Inducement Plan") as a material inducement to the employment of one non-executive individual newly hired by the Company.

The employee received, in the aggregate, non-qualified stock options to purchase 11,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, with an exercise price of $13.48 per share, the closing price of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date, 25% of which will vest and become exercisable on the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remainder of which will vest in 36 substantially equal installments each month thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date; and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 5,500 shares of the Company's common stock, 25% of which will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remainder of which will vest in 3 substantially equal installments each year thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date (collectively, the "Awards").

All of the above-described Awards were granted pursuant to the 2026 Inducement Plan. The Awards were approved by the Human Capital Management Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Atrium Therapeutics

Atrium Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA) is pioneering targeted delivery of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics to the heart to transform the standard of care for people living with cardiomyopathies. With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ATR 1072 for PRKAG2 (Protein Kinase AMP-activated non-catalytic subunit Gamma 2) syndrome, Atrium is advancing its first precision cardiology program into the clinic through the Corventis Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The Company's proprietary technology - designed at Avidity Biosciences, Inc. - combines the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and other targeted delivery ligands with the precision of oligonucleotides and is designed to selectively target the underlying drivers of genetically driven cardiac diseases through targeted, non-viral delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA). This approach builds upon learnings from demonstrated delivery to skeletal muscle and applies it for efficient delivery to the heart, with the potential to overcome challenges associated with non-specific tissue delivery. Beyond ATR 1072, the Company's pipeline includes ATR 1086 for PLN (phospholamban) cardiomyopathy and two undisclosed research targets in rare cardiomyopathies.

For more information about our RNA delivery platform, development pipeline and people, please visit https://atriumtherapeutics.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Atrium Therapeutics