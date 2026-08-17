ATS Corporation (ATS) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

ATS Corporation guided Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue to a range of C$700 million to C$740 million. Actual revenue came in at C$693.7 million, and management announced an 18-month fixed-cost transformation program. The stock dropped more than 26%.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidance of C$700 million to C$740 million. Actual Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue of C$693.7 million -- roughly C$6.3 million below the low end -- and ATS Corporation (NYSE: ATS) shares declined. If you hold ATS shares and lost money, you are encouraged to submit your loss information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The C$700-C$740 million range was provided by Interim CFO Michael Anne Cybulski on the Company's Q4 fiscal 2026 earnings call held May 28, 2026. Reported revenue for the quarter missed that target and was down 5.8% year over year. Alongside those results, ATS attributed the shortfall to "a lower opening order backlog, the timing of project execution, and the planned reduction in large-scale automotive work."

On the same day it reported the shortfall, the Company announced a new 18-month fixed-cost transformation program. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether the cost pressures and demand conditions underlying that program were adequately disclosed to shareholders at the time forward guidance was issued.

Shareholders who purchased ATS securities and suffered a loss may have their claim evaluated at no cost , or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the ATS Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether ATS Corporation adequately disclosed the demand, backlog conversion, and fixed-cost pressures that were reflected in the Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue shortfall and swing to a net loss. It further concerns whether investors were adequately risked as to the purported need for the 18-month transformation program, in light of ongoing restructuring efforts.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ATS investigation? A: Investors who purchased ATS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did ATS stock drop? A: Shares fell by $7.42 (26.55%) to close at approximately $20.53 per share on August 6, 2026, following the reveal of ATS' first quarter results. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: What do ATS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ATS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ATS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP