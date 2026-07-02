ATS Names Eric Martin President

PEORIA, Ill., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), a leading provider of technology–driven industrial maintenance and reliability solutions, today announced the appointment of Eric Martin as President.

In this role, Martin will lead ATS's Sales, Strategy and Operations organizations, further aligning the company's capabilities to help manufacturers improve reliability, productivity and operational performance.

Eric Martin, President at Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS)

Martin brings more than 21 years of experience at ATS to the position, having served in leadership roles across operations, customer success, solution development and sales. Most recently, serving as Chief Sales Officer. Throughout his career, he has led teams across North America and the United Kingdom while helping drive operational excellence, customer growth and business performance.

"Eric's broad experience across ATS, his deep understanding of our customers, and his commitment to our people make him exceptionally well suited for this role," said Jeff Owens, Chief Executive Officer of ATS. "Throughout his 21-year career, he has demonstrated an ability to listen, understand the needs of our employees and customers, execute effectively and lead in a way that reflects our culture and values. As ATS continues to grow, I am confident Eric will help strengthen alignment across our organization and accelerate the value we provide to customers."

As President, Martin will focus on advancing ATS's long-term growth strategy and helping ATS continue delivering value for customers through its maintenance, reliability and technology-driven solutions.

"ATS has always been at its best when we focus on helping customers solve real operational challenges," said Martin. "I'm honored to serve as President and excited to work alongside our talented team as we continue advancing the maintenance, reliability and technology-driven solutions that help manufacturers improve performance. We have a strong foundation, a clear strategy and tremendous opportunities ahead, and I look forward to helping lead the next chapter of growth for ATS."

Owens will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, working closely with Martin and the ATS leadership team to advance the company's long-term strategy and support continued growth.

About Advanced Technology Services: Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with over four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has grown to be a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, more reliable, and more data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Olsen

Brand Strategy Supervisor

309-693-6375

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Technology Services, Inc.