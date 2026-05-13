Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

Honored for the sixth consecutive year, reflecting sustained excellence across strategy, execution, culture, and governance.

PEORIA, Ill., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies.

Six Consecutive Years of Excellence as a US Best Managed Company

The 2026 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. This year's class is making bold investments in digital transformation, including AI capabilities, and demonstrates the ability to drive sustainable growth and maintain resilience during times of volatility. These organizations are built on a foundation of trust and reflect a sense of purpose that fosters connections with their employees, customers, and communities.

ATS also earned the distinction of Gold Honoree — companies that have been recognized as a Best Managed Company for four to six years — reflecting consistent achievement and a commitment to ongoing development and growth.

"Earning this recognition for the sixth consecutive year shows the discipline behind how ATS is led and operated," said Jeff Owens, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Technology Services. "That discipline shows up in how we prioritize safety, lead our teams, plan and execute processes, and apply technology across the business. It's the foundation we rely on every day and what propels us forward as industry conditions change and continue driving results for our customers."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of independent judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent evaluation process. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Advanced Technology Services

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is a global services provider with four decades of experience as a single-source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Founded in 1985, ATS was built alongside an early team of 32 employees whose entrepreneurial mindset helped shape the company's foundation and growth. Today, ATS supports over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites across the United States, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. By focusing on safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS helps manufacturers improve productivity, increase reliability, and gain greater visibility into their operations. Learn more at www.advancedtech.com.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

Contact: DeAnna Thomas | ATS Inc. Marketing and Communications | [email protected] | 309.241.5604

SOURCE Advanced Technology Services, Inc.