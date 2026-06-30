AT&T Expands Build-A-Plan: Flexible Custom Wireless Plan Now Includes the Ability to Easily Add America's Best and Fastest Home Internet

Build-A-Plan empowers customers to adjust their wireless plan month to month based on their budget and needs—and now makes it easier to add America's Best and Fastest Home Internet1 for an awesome price.

Key Takeaways:

More Choice : Build-A-Plan SM customers can personalize their wireless plan to match their needs and their budget and easily add the best and fastest home internet in the process.

: Build-A-Plan customers can personalize their wireless plan to match their needs and their budget and easily add the best and fastest home internet in the process. More Control : The plan allows for flexibility, giving customers the option to add or remove wireless services at any time depending on their needs.

: The plan allows for flexibility, giving customers the option to add or remove wireless services at any time depending on their needs. More Value: More than half of customers now want the choice to personalize their wireless and have the ability to add broadband.2 With the improved Build-A-Plan experience, customers can now do that and save when they add America's Best and Fastest Home Internet, AT&T Fiber®, or AT&T Internet Air™ starting at $70/mo.3

DALLAS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's new: On July 7, AT&T is expanding Build-A-Plan, giving customers the ability to customize their unlimited wireless plan and making it easier to add America's Best and Fastest Home Internet—all in one simple process. This builds on our commitment to keep customers connected at home and on the go, reinforcing AT&T's leadership in converged experience. And no other provider at our scale delivers the combined strength of wireless and home internet like AT&T.

Why it matters: Customers want seamless connectivity from a single provider. With Build-A-Plan, we are giving customers a simple, straightforward way to easily buy wireless and add AT&T home internet—while maintaining control over their budget.

More details: AT&T continues to lead in converged connectivity. We were first to offer a single subscription for wireless and home internet at one clear, all-included monthly price when we launched AT&T OneConnect. Now, Build-A-Plan delivers a customized option—letting customers tailor their wireless plan and easily add super-fast and reliable home internet, for a great price. This is our latest effort to simplify the connectivity experience, designed to flex around how people actually live.

Why AT&T Fiber: AT&T Fiber delivers America's Best and Fastest Home Internet—and customers notice. Fiber customers report the highest satisfaction, and those who bundle wireless and home internet see even greater value. With the nation's largest fiber network,4 AT&T is uniquely positioned to deliver a premium, converged experience.

Where fiber isn't available, AT&T Internet Air5 provides fast, reliable home internet powered by America's largest wireless network6—so customers stay connected anywhere they are.

Quotable: "Customers told us they want connectivity that works together seamlessly and the flexibility to choose what fits their lives," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Consumer. "With Build-A-Plan, we've already put customers in control of their wireless experience. Now, by making it easier for them to add AT&T Fiber or AT&T Internet Air, we're giving them even more opportunity to stay connected."

When the connection matters, it has to be AT&T. Start saving Tuesday, July 7: https://www.att.com/plans/build-a-plan/

FAQ

What is Build-A-Plan?

Build-A-Plan is AT&T's customizable connectivity experience that allows customers to personalize and adjust their plan month to month based on their needs and budget.

What is AT&T Fiber?

Fiber optic internet uses thin glass cables and light to send data, allowing for hyper fast speeds.

There are several key benefits to choosing fiber internet:

Fast speeds: Fiber internet can reach speeds that makes it ideal for streaming HD videos, online gaming, and using many devices at once.

Equal upload and download speeds: Unlike most other internet types, fiber gives you the same fast speed whether you're uploading or downloading. This is great for video calls, sharing large files, and creating content online.

Reliable connectivity: Fiber internet offers consistent speeds even during busy times when many people are online. This means fewer interruptions and a smoother online experience.

Fiber optic internet offers fast, reliable, and consistent service, making it one of the best choices for anyone who wants a top-quality home internet connection.

What is AT&T Internet Air?

AT&T Internet Air is our wireless home internet delivered over the reliable AT&T 5G network.7

What is the difference between AT&T OneConnect and Build-A-Plan?

Both offer a simple way for people to get all of their connectivity from one provider.

AT&T OneConnect is a single subscription that combines fast, reliable home internet and wireless together across as many devices as needed,8 with one simple subscription and one all-in price.

Build-A-Plan is a plan designed to give customers more choice and control, with the ability to customize their wireless plan and easily add home internet at a great price, and adjust the wireless plan month to month as needed.

1AT&T Fiber, based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data, 2H 2025. Limited availability.

2Build-A-Plan Concept Research, AT&T Brand Strategy, Dec 2025 – Jan 2026 (n=6,008 US wireless Consumers)

3Plus taxes & fees. $70/mo. for Build-A-Plan wireless ($15/mo + $20/mo unlimited data w/ SD streaming) and Internet 300 or Internet Air ($35/mo with elig wireless and Autopay & Paperless bill). Limit one line. Req's unlocked eSIM capable phone. Terms & restr's apply.

4Based on the number of fiber to the home households using publicly available data.

5In rare cases, if your usage is contributing to congestion on the network, AT&T will greatly reduce your speed for a min. of 30 min.

6Compares cellular networks, excluding satellite.

75G coverage not available in all areas

8Maximum number of wireless lines varies by plan. Limited to bring your own eSIM compatible, unlocked smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the ﬁrst phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet oﬀerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

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