ATTENTION NASDAQ: DVLT INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Datavault AI Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) ("Datavault" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Datavault securities during the period from September 4, 2024 through October 30, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Datavault securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 5, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

The Company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, is a technology company focused on AI, data monetization, and the Datavault Platform.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, Datavault overstated the economic value of its partnerships with Burke Products, Scilex Holding Company, and Nature's Miracle Holding Inc., while also overstating the volume of trading activity on the Datavault Platform.

The suit further alleges that the Company failed to disclose its connections to convicted felon Edward Withrow III and that those undisclosed affiliations, together with CEO Nathaniel T. Bradley's prior SEC charges, created material reputational risks.

On October 31, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging that Datavault misled investors regarding its AI, quantum computing, Web3, and data monetization. According to the report, the Company's partnerships could not provide the economic upside represented by Defendants, the Datavault Platform had virtually no trading activity, and the Company's leadership had undisclosed regulatory and criminal associations.

On this news, Datavault shares declined $0.49 per share, or 19%, from a closing price of $2.52 per share on October 30, 2025, to close at $2.03 per share on October 31, 2025.

If you are a Datavault investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague