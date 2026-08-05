CLASS ACTION DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG, Z) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by August 10, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG, Z) ("Zillow" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Zillow common stock during the period from February 11, 2025 through May 7, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Zillow securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 10, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Zillow, headquartered in Seattle, is a "proptech" company that develops digital tools and marketplaces designed to streamline residential real estate transactions. Its portfolio of brands provides search, financing, advertising, and transaction-related services across the housing ecosystem.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants portrayed Zillow's agreement with Redfin as a partnership that would enhance rental listing distribution and strengthen the Company's long-term growth strategy. The suit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that the transaction functioned as an acquisition of a competing multifamily rental advertising business and exposed Zillow to substantial liability under federal antitrust laws.

If you are a Zillow investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague