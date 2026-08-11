ATTENTION NYSE: SMAR INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Smartsheet Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) ("Smartsheet" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who sold Smartsheet common stock during the period from June 1, 2024 through September 23, 2024 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who sold Smartsheet shares during the Class Period may, no later than October 5, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Smartsheet, headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., is a software-as-a-service company offering cloud-based work management platforms. On January 22, 2025, it was acquired by a consortium consisting of Blackstone, Inc. and Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC (the "Consortium").

On January 24, 2024, Smartsheet received an unsolicited non-public offer from Blackstone Inc. and Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC (the "Consortium") to purchase all the outstanding shares of Smartsheet for $56.25 per share. In April 2024, Smartsheet's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program under which Smartsheet could repurchase up to $150 million of its outstanding stock. On July 8, 2024, the Consortium raised its offer to $56.50 per share. Subsequently, on August 21, 2024, the Consortium reiterated its offer to purchase all the outstanding shares of Smartsheet at $56.50 per share.

According to the lawsuit, while Smartsheet was negotiating a merger with the Consortium, the Company was repurchasing its common stock at market prices significantly below the prices offered by the Consortium. Smartsheet had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from the Consortium or abstain from purchasing Smartsheet stock from unsuspecting investors.

During the Class Period, Smartsheet's average stock price was $46.45 per share. On September 24, 2024, Smartsheet disclosed the transaction with the Consortium, which ultimately entailed the Consortium acquiring Smartsheet for $56.50 per share.

If you are a SMARTSHEET investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague