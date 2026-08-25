ATTOM EXPANDS AI-POWERED PROPERTY INTELLIGENCE WITH LAUNCH OF HYPERLOCAL HOME PRICE INDEX

New valuation analytics solution built on 30+ years of proprietary property data delivers AI-powered home price trends and forecasts from the national level to individual census blocks

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, the leading provider of property data, AI-powered intelligence, and real estate analytics solutions, today announced the launch of the ATTOM Home Price Index (HPI), the newest addition to its expanding ATTOM Intelligence platform under the Valuation Analytics umbrella.

Powered by machine learning and built on ATTOM's trusted property data and more than 30 years of proprietary historical property information, ATTOM's HPI delivers hyperlocal residential price trends and forecasts across the United States, from the national level down to census blocks. Updated monthly, the solution provides more than 30 years of historical home price trends along with forecasts extending up to 36 months, helping organizations make more informed investment, valuation, and risk decisions.

Unlike traditional home price metrics that rely on median sale prices, the ATTOM HPI measures underlying market appreciation by modeling millions of validated residential transactions into a continuous monthly price index. The index includes separate indices for single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes, and an all-residential composite. The result is a more consistent view of housing market movement that supports predictive analytics, AI-powered applications, and data-driven decision making.

"Artificial intelligence is changing how organizations consume and act on property data," said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. "With the launch of our Home Price Index, we're continuing to expand ATTOM Intelligence beyond data delivery to provide AI-powered intelligence that helps customers better understand market trends, forecast future conditions, and build more sophisticated analytics and AI applications."

The introduction of ATTOM's HPI expands ATTOM's growing Valuation Analytics portfolio, joining solutions like the ATTOM AVM to provide organizations with a more comprehensive view of residential property values and market performance. Together, these solutions enable customers across real estate, mortgage, financial services, insurance, and technology to transform trusted property data into actionable intelligence.

"Our goal was to build a home price index that reflects true market movement, not simply the homes that happened to sell in a given month," said Aaron Wagner, Head of Data Science at ATTOM. "By combining machine learning with one of the industry's most comprehensive property data assets, we've created a hyperlocal index that delivers a more reliable measure of residential price appreciation while providing the forecasting capabilities organizations increasingly need for analytics and AI-driven decision making."

The ATTOM Home Price Index is available through ATTOM's flexible modern delivery and access options and expands the company's growing portfolio of AI-powered property intelligence solutions available through ATTOM Intelligence.

To learn more about ATTOM's HPI, download the white paper here.

About ATTOM

ATTOM delivers AI-driven property intelligence built on one of the nation's most trusted property data assets, covering 160 million U.S. properties—99% of the population. Our engineered, multi-sourced real estate data spans property tax, deeds, mortgages, foreclosure, environmental risk, property conditions, natural hazards, neighborhood insights, and geospatial boundaries, rigorously validated for advanced analytics. ATTOM supports analytics and AI-driven applications through flexible delivery options including APIs, bulk licensing, cloud delivery, and the MCP Server for AI-powered, agentic access to engineered property data—enabling organizations to automate analysis and scale property intelligence across industries.

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SOURCE ATTOM