ATTOM INTRODUCES SPECIALIZED AI AGENTS TO ADVANCE ATTOM INTELLIGENCE

Enhanced MCP Server and three purpose-built AI agents enable organizations to reason over, analyze, and act on trusted property intelligence through natural language.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, the leading provider of property data, AI-powered intelligence, and real estate analytics solutions, today announced the continued expansion of ATTOM Intelligence, introducing an enhanced MCP Server and three specialized AI agents that enable organizations to interact with trusted property intelligence through natural language.

Building on the introduction of ATTOM Intelligence earlier this year, this latest expansion strengthens the platform with new AI capabilities that enable organizations to reason over, analyze, and act on ATTOM's industry-leading property intelligence. The release introduces three purpose-built AI agents that deliver property insights, market analysis, and customer-ready reporting, with additional AI agents and capabilities planned as ATTOM continues to expand ATTOM Intelligence.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping every industry, and organizations are increasingly looking for new ways to turn data into insights," said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. "ATTOM Intelligence represents our long-term investment in the future of property data and AI, bringing together AI-ready data, AI-powered analytics, and new AI experiences that help organizations work smarter. Today's announcement is another important milestone in that journey, and we'll continue investing in ATTOM Intelligence to deliver new capabilities that redefine how organizations access, analyze, and apply property insights."

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, ATTOM Intelligence combines specialized AI capabilities with one of the nation's most trusted property data assets, enabling organizations to answer questions, perform analysis, and generate actionable insights for property intelligence workflows.

Introducing Three Specialized AI Agents

The latest release introduces three purpose-built AI agents, each designed to support a specific property intelligence workflow.

Property & Place Insights Agent

Allows users to ask natural language questions about individual properties, parcels, neighborhoods, and places, delivering trusted property intelligence in seconds.

Allows users to ask natural language questions about individual properties, parcels, neighborhoods, and places, delivering trusted property intelligence in seconds. Data Analyst Agent

Answers aggregated property and housing market questions, helping organizations analyze trends, compare markets, evaluate portfolios, and retrieve research-grade insights through natural language.

Answers aggregated property and housing market questions, helping organizations analyze trends, compare markets, evaluate portfolios, and retrieve research-grade insights through natural language. Report Generation Agent

Automatically transforms ATTOM property data into professional, customer-ready reports that combine property characteristics, valuations, comparable sales, maps, neighborhood insights, and more into a polished deliverable.

Built using industry standards such as MCP and Agent2Agent (A2A), ATTOM Intelligence includes a self-service workbench and integrates with the AI applications organizations already use. Whether through enterprise chat tools like Claude and ChatGPT, large language model applications, AI assistants, or agentic solutions, customers can access ATTOM Intelligence wherever work happens.

See ATTOM Intelligence in Action

ATTOM continues its technical collaboration with Snowflake, helping deliver enterprise AI solutions powered by ATTOM's trusted property data.

"The real value of ATTOM Intelligence is its ability to transform data into intelligence," said Todd Teta, Chief Product & Technology Officer at ATTOM. "Customers can ask questions, analyze markets, generate reports, and increasingly rely on specialized AI capabilities to support complex business decisions. And we're just getting started. We'll continue expanding ATTOM Intelligence across AI-ready data, AI-powered analytics, and AI delivery capabilities to help organizations put trusted property intelligence to work in entirely new ways."

To see ATTOM Intelligence and its suite of AI Agents in action, join Sean Mooney, VP of Product Management at ATTOM, for a live webinar on September 24 at 11 a.m. PT. The session will cover the ATTOM Intelligence MCP server and ATTOM's three specialist agents: Property & Place Insights, Data Analyst, and Report Generation. Register here.

To learn more about ATTOM, visit www.attomdata.com.

About ATTOM

ATTOM delivers AI-driven property intelligence built on one of the nation's most trusted property data assets, covering 160 million U.S. properties—99% of the population. Our engineered, multi-sourced real estate data spans property tax, deeds, mortgages, foreclosure, environmental risk, property conditions, natural hazards, neighborhood insights, and geospatial boundaries, rigorously validated for advanced analytics. ATTOM supports analytics and AI-driven applications through flexible delivery options including APIs, bulk licensing, cloud delivery, and the MCP Server for AI-powered, agentic access to engineered property data—enabling organizations to automate analysis and scale property intelligence across industries.

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SOURCE ATTOM