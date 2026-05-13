Attorney Big Al HURT-123 Attending Miami Gardens 23rd Birthday Celebration

Personal injury firm serving Miami-Dade County will operate a community booth at Rolling Oaks Park on May 16, 2026 amid a region where accident injury claims continue to rise.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Big Al (1-800-HURT-123), a South Florida personal injury law firm, announced it will be participating in the City of Miami Gardens' 23rd Anniversary Karaoke in the Gardens celebration on Saturday, May 16, 2026. They will operate a booth at Rolling Oaks Park, connecting with attendees across Miami-Dade County who may be navigating the aftermath of a vehicle collision, slip-and-fall, or other accident injury, often without knowing their legal rights. More about their experience when it comes to Miami-specific cases can be found here: https://hurt123.com/.

Miami Gardens 23rd Birthday Flyer

"Meaningful compensation in a personal injury case goes beyond just settling a number," says Alon Barzakay. "It's about ensuring that victims are fully supported both now and in the future. This means securing a financial package that addresses immediate medical expenses along with anticipated future costs like ongoing treatment or therapy, loss of income, and additional care needs."

Karaoke in the Gardens 23rd Birthday 2026 Details

This year's Karaoke in the Gardens, City Birthday Edition, in partnership with Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon, Mayor Rodney Harris, and Winstons World Entertainment LLC, marks 23 years since the City of Miami Gardens was incorporated in May 2003. The city, home to more than 110,000 residents, has grown into a significant cultural and economic anchor in Miami-Dade County. The anniversary celebration is free and open to the public.

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Gates Open: 4 p.m.

Location: Rolling Oaks Park, 18701 NW 17th Court, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Headliner: Recording Artist Bobby V

Contact: 1-800-HURT-123

Providing Support to the Miami Gardens Community

In Miami Gardens and neighboring communities, residents hurt in accidents frequently face insurance companies with far greater resources than the individuals they represent. On corridors like I-95, U.S. 1, and the 836 Dolphin Expressway, among South Florida's highest-risk roadways, those collisions happen every day. Attorney Big Al's presence at this event is part of a deliberate effort to close that gap. Attorney Big Al's Miami-Dade practice covers the cases South Florida residents encounter most often like:

Car and truck accidents on I-95, US-1, and the 836 Dolphin Expressway

Slip-and-falls at malls, hotels, and venues such as Bayside Marketplace

Pedestrian accidents in Little Havana, Wynwood, and Downtown Miami

Boating and jet ski injuries near Miami Beach

Cruise ship injuries departing from the Port of Miami

Wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases across Miami-Dade

Local Expertise Where It Matters

Attorney Big Al's team holds direct working knowledge of Miami-Dade's legal and medical infrastructure, a practical advantage for clients pursuing injury claims. The firm's attorneys are experienced in proceedings at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse and maintain established relationships with regional trauma and rehabilitation providers, including Jackson Memorial Hospital and Baptist Health, two of the primary treatment centers for accident victims in South Florida.

The firm serves clients throughout the county, from Brickell, Coral Gables, and Kendall to Hialeah, Little Havana, and Miami Gardens itself. Its attorneys are familiar with high-risk intersection zones, including NW 36th Street and NW 7th Avenue, areas where pedestrian and vehicle collisions occur at elevated rates. More legal insights on Miami and Florida at large can be found on their blog here https://hurt123.com/blog/.

Attorney Big Al is a personal injury law brand dedicated solely to fighting for injured victims across the community. With offices locally operated under one mission, securing maximum compensation for those hurt through no fault of their own. Attorney Big Al's team handles car accidents, truck accidents, workplace injuries, nursing home abuse, medical malpractice, wrongful death, slip and fall, and dog bite cases. Past results include a $2.25M wrongful death recovery, a $2.2M pedestrian accident settlement, and a $2.1M wrongful death award. Behind every case stands a full team of attorneys, paralegals, investigators, and medical professionals with the experience and resources to take on the largest insurance companies. To connect with your local Attorney Big Al, call 1-800-HURT-123 or visit https://hurt123.com/.

SOURCE Attorney Big Al