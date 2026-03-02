Attorney Big Al To Attend Florida Supercar Saturdays Event

Attorney Big Al will be in attendance during Supercar Saturdays, a monthly Florida event, where the firm will be informing the public about car accident dangers.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Big Al, a dedicated personal injury attorney, and his team at Hurt123 will be in attendance at the upcoming Supercar Saturdays Florida (SSF) event, a monthly gathering for automotive enthusiasts, showcasing a diverse collection of supercars, hypercars, classic cars, and custom vehicles, from 9 AM to 12 PM, on March 14, 2026.

Attorney Big Al is encouraging people to stay connected over at their blog, https://hurt123.com/blog, as they continue to report on important accident related news that Florida residents can use to protect themselves.

Attorney Big Al Booth Supercar Saturday Florida Event 2026

"Car accidents are definitely going to happen," said Managing Partner Alon Barzakay. "Theres going to be a lot of DUI's, so I want to tell people that if you do happen to get into an accident, whatever the circumstances, make sure to exchange information."

This engagement provides a unique opportunity for Attorney Big Al and his firm to connect with residents and visitors, offering valuable insights and support as seasonal travelers flood the state.

Supercar Saturdays Florida: A Community Gathering

Supercar Saturdays Florida is a free, family-friendly monthly gathering at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, showcasing supercars, hypercars, classic cars, and custom vehicles. Attendees can spectate, interact directly with vehicle owners, and even register their own exotic vehicles to display:

Date: Second Saturday of every month — next event March 14, 2026

Second Saturday of every month — next event March 14, 2026 Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Location: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino , Hollywood, Florida

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and , Hollywood, Florida Admission: Free and open to the public

Free and open to the public Atmosphere: Family-friendly with open spectator and owner interaction

Family-friendly with open spectator and owner interaction Presented by: Floyd Rag, Warren Henry Automotive Group, Lamborghini Broward, and Exotic Car Shows

Floyd Rag, Warren Henry Automotive Group, Lamborghini Broward, and Exotic Car Shows Vehicle registration: Supercar and exotic vehicle owners can register to display at https://supercarssaturdaysfl.com/.

Attorney Big Al's Commitment to Community Safety

Attorney Big Al and the Hurt123 team are committed to advocating for those affected by car accidents. Their presence at Supercar Saturdays Florida aligns with their mission to support the local community, especially during periods of increased road activity. With winter visitors, holiday traffic, and the impending Spring Break season, Florida roads often see a rise in accidents. The firm aims to raise awareness about safe driving practices and provide resources for travelers and residents. As part of their community outreach, Attorney Big Al will be distributing free merchandise and shirts at the event.

Supporting Injured Car Accident Victims

At Supercar Saturdays Florida on March 14, 2026 Attorney Big Al's team will be on hand to share one piece of guidance that surprises most drivers: Florida law imposes a 60-day confidentiality period on crash reports, restricting access immediately following an accident to protect victims from commercial solicitors and identity thieves. For the seasonal visitors and Spring Break travelers expected in Hollywood that weekend, that 60-day window can create real delays when documentation is needed for insurance claims or medical bills. The Hurt123 team, led by Attorney Big Al, stands ready to assist individuals who have been injured in car accidents, offering compassionate and determined legal representation in South Florida.

Attorney Big Al is a personal injury law brand dedicated solely to fighting for injured victims across the community. With offices locally operated under one mission, securing maximum compensation for those hurt through no fault of their own. Attorney Big Al's team handles car accidents, truck accidents, workplace injuries, nursing home abuse, medical malpractice, wrongful death, slip and fall, and dog bite cases. Past results include a $2.25M wrongful death recovery, a $2.2M pedestrian accident settlement, and a $2.1M wrongful death award. Behind every case stands a full team of attorneys, paralegals, investigators, and medical professionals with the experience and resources to take on the largest insurance companies. To connect with your local Attorney Big Al, call 1-800-HURT-123 or visit https://hurt123.com/.

SOURCE Attorney Big Al