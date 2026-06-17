Attune Announces 14 Winners of the Future-Ready Facilities Grant, Awarding $500K to School Districts Across the Country

Cohort of K-12 districts selected to modernize school buildings with smart monitoring technology for indoor air quality, energy, and water systems

VIENNA, Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune, the unified IoT platform for smart building management, today announced the 14 school districts selected as recipients of the inaugural Future-Ready Facilities Grant — a $500,000 program designed to help K-12 schools gain real-time visibility into how their buildings are performing and, in turn, improve the conditions in which students learn.

Selected from a competitive national applicant pool, the winning districts will receive advanced monitoring technology, expert implementation support, real-time data dashboards, and ongoing guidance to optimize air quality, energy use, and water systems across their facilities.

Grant Recipients

The following 14 school districts have been selected as Future-Ready Facilities Grant recipients:

Ann Arbor Public Schools — Ann Arbor, Michigan Arbor Park School District 145 — Oak Forest, Illinois Bemidji Area Schools ISD31 — Bemidji, Minnesota Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools — Charlotte, North Carolina Detroit Public Schools Community District — Detroit, Michigan Fayette County Public Schools — Lexington, Kentucky Fayetteville Public Schools — Fayetteville, Arkansas Henrico County Public Schools — Henrico, Virginia Hillsboro School District 1J — Hillsboro, Oregon Long Beach Unified School District — Long Beach, California Metro Nashville Public Schools — Nashville, Tennessee Milwaukee Public School District — Milwaukee, Wisconsin School District of Philadelphia — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wichita Public Schools, USD 259 — Wichita, Kansas

Why Facilities Are a Student Outcome Issue

Poor indoor air quality, inefficient energy systems, and undetected water issues are not just operational concerns; they directly affect student health, concentration, and academic performance. For many districts, particularly those serving Title I and underserved communities, limited budgets and lack of real-time building data make it difficult to address these challenges proactively.

"We created this grant because we've seen what becomes possible when schools get real visibility into how their buildings are performing," said Dr. Serene Almomen, CEO at Attune. "These 14 districts are stepping up to lead — and the evidence and momentum they build will help raise the bar for schools everywhere."

A Program Built with Independent Expertise

Applications were reviewed in partnership with four leading organizations in school sustainability, healthy buildings, and infrastructure:

Center for Green Schools

Green Schools National Network

International WELL Building Institute (IWBI / WELL)

21st Century School Fund

Districts were evaluated on the basis of need, potential impact, and readiness to implement building monitoring systems.

Reflecting on the quality of applications and the importance of data-informed facility management, Mary Filardo, Founder and Executive Director of the 21st Century School Fund, shared:

"Monitoring building conditions and environmental performance is still a relatively new focus for many schools and districts. I was impressed by the applications submitted to the Future-Ready Facilities program and the commitment these districts have shown to creating safe, healthy, and effective learning environments. Their participation in this partnership will make an important contribution as schools continue to discover how data-driven insights can support informed decision-making, improve facility operations, and enhance outcomes for students and staff."

What Recipients Receive

Each of the 14 selected districts joins the Future-Ready Cohort and receives:

Smart monitoring technology for air quality, energy, and/or water systems

for air quality, energy, and/or water systems Implementation support from Attune's expert team throughout deployment

from Attune's expert team throughout deployment Real-time data dashboards for ongoing building optimization

for ongoing building optimization Future-Ready District recognition as a national leader in healthy, efficient school facilities

The Future-Ready Facilities grant program reflects Attune's commitment to empowering schools with the tools and data they need to create healthier, more sustainable spaces for students and staff. Attune is encouraged by the response to the program and remains committed to exploring future opportunities to help more districts benefit from real-time environmental and operational insights. To learn more about the program and see the full cohort of recipients, visit https://www.attuneiot.com/grant-winners.

About Attune

Attune provides intelligent monitoring solutions that help schools and organizations understand what's happening across their buildings and environments. By combining reliable sensors with a powerful data platform, Attune delivers real-time insights that help teams detect issues early, improve operational performance, and make informed decisions about air quality, energy, and infrastructure.

SOURCE Attune (formerly Senseware)