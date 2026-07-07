Attune Begins Implementation of the Future-Ready Facilities Grant Across 16 Districts Serving More Than 1.2M Students

Scoping is underway across the winning cohort as Attune moves from selection to rollout, bringing real-time building visibility to schools in 13 states

VIENNA, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune, the unified IoT platform for smart building management, today announced that implementation of its inaugural Future-Ready Facilities Grant is now underway. Just weeks after naming the 16 recipient districts, Attune has begun scoping work across the cohort and will start deploying monitoring technology in the coming weeks.

The scale of the cohort is substantial. Together, the 16 winning districts serve nearly 1.2 million students and more than 190,000 educators and staff across more than 2,700 school buildings in 13 states — from large urban systems like Los Angeles Unified, the School District of Philadelphia, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to community districts like Bemidji Area Schools in Minnesota and Arbor Park School District 145 in Illinois.

Every district in the cohort has Title I schools, and 29% of the selected districts include tribal schools — reflecting the program's focus on reaching communities where real-time building data can make the greatest difference. As scoping begins, each district will receive advanced monitoring technology customized to the district's specific needs, expert implementation support, real-time data dashboards, and ongoing guidance to optimize air quality, energy use, and water systems across their facilities.

"Selecting the cohort was the starting line, not the finish," said Dr. Serene Almomen, CEO of Attune. "What matters now is getting these systems in the ground and turning data into decisions. The evidence these districts generate will help schools everywhere make the case for healthier, better-run facilities."

Scoping is the first phase of a multi-step rollout, during which Attune works with each district to map facility needs, prioritize building systems, and design a monitoring plan tailored to local conditions. Deployments will begin shortly thereafter, with districts gaining access to live dashboards as systems come online.

Applications were reviewed in partnership with four leading organizations in school sustainability, healthy buildings, and infrastructure: the Center for Green Schools, a division of the USGBC, Green Schools National Network, the 21st Century School Fund, and the International WELL Building Institute. Districts were evaluated on the basis of need, potential impact, and readiness to implement building monitoring systems.

To see the full cohort of recipients, visit https://www.attuneiot.com/grant-winners.

About Attune

Attune provides intelligent monitoring solutions that help schools and organizations understand what's happening across their buildings and environments. By combining reliable sensors with a powerful data platform, Attune delivers real-time insights that help teams detect issues early, improve operational performance, and make informed decisions about air quality, energy, and infrastructure.

SOURCE Attune (formerly Senseware)