ATX Defense selected for $49 million Army cybersecurity compliance IDIQ contract vehicle

NCODE contract expands access to CMMC Space for small-and mid-sized defense contractors preparing for Level 2 certification

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATX Defense has been selected by the U.S. Army as one of eight awardees on a five-year, $49 million contract vehicle for the Next Gen Commercial Operations in the Defending Enclave pilot program, known as NCODE.

The program is designed to help small businesses in the defense industrial base meet cybersecurity compliance requirements. Through the NCODE Marketplace, ATX Defense's CMMC Space—its CMMC compliance platform, powered by Google Workspace—will be available to federal contractors preparing for Level 2 certification.

With the November 10 deadline for CMMC compliance approaching, NCODE gives eligible companies a simplified path to prepare for CMMC Level 2 certification through CMMC Space. It also gives other defense program offices a mechanism to help subcontractors prepare for CMMC requirements before they affect contract eligibility.

"Small- and mid-sized businesses are an essential component of our Defense Industrial Base. Any threat to their ability to perform is a threat to national security," said Zach Walker, co-founder of ATX Defense. "While many leaders recognize the necessity of CMMC, NCODE signals that Army leaders also understand the risk new compliance requirements pose to the supply chain and that they are committed to preventing that disruption."

CMMC Space launched in 2024 as an alternative to more expensive legacy CMMC compliance solutions. Today, it is a FedRAMP Moderate-Equivalent tool built on Google Cloud that is used by more than 300 organizations and through which more than 70 defense contractors have achieved Level 2 CMMC certification. In addition to NCODE, ATX Defense was also recently awarded a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) contract to provide CMMC Space to its small business portfolio companies.

"We created CMMC Space because small businesses need someone in their corner who actually understands the problem from their side. That's the lens we used to develop everything from the platform to the pricing, and it's why the Army trusted us to deliver here," said Shawn Kotoske, co-founder of ATX Defense. "I think we're going to look back on NCODE as the moment compliance became part of the infrastructure of defense readiness, not just another cost passed down the supply chain."

"It is critical for organizations supporting national security to have secure, AI-ready IT solutions," said Josh Marcuse, director of defense strategy at Google Public Sector. "We believe small businesses should have an accessible, cost-effective path to comply with mandatory federal standards. Google Workspace provides a secure, CMMC-compliant environment that helps government contractors streamline complex administrative tasks and manage compliance documentation."

The Army has named eight companies as participants in the NCODE Marketplace, which is expected to go live later in 2026. Details on how companies will access services as part of the Marketplace are still being defined.

About ATX Defense

ATX Defense is an Austin-based consulting firm focused on CMMC compliance and defense modernization. Founded by Army combat veterans with experience at the NSA, CIA, DIU and the Pentagon, the company brings deep technical expertise and a mission-first imperative to national security challenges. As the first Google Partner to become both a CMMC Managed Service Provider and Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization, ATX Defense helps defense contractors meet compliance requirements without slowing modernization. The firm debuted on the 2025 Inc. 5000, recognizing it as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Learn more at atxdefense.com.

SOURCE ATX Defense