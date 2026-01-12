CMMC Space Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent Status Following Independent 3PAO Assessment

ATX Defense's compliance solution for small businesses leads trend for cloud service providers

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATX Defense, a leading provider of compliance and cybersecurity solutions for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), today announced that its flagship platform, CMMC Space, has been independently assessed as FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent. The assessment, conducted by a certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), verified 100% compliance with the FedRAMP Moderate security control baseline and confirmed full adherence to Department of Defense DFARS 252.204-7012 cyber-incident reporting and response requirements.

Achieving FedRAMP equivalence reinforces CMMC Space as one of the more secure and rigorously assessed solutions available to defense contractors handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), reflecting a security posture aligned with stringent federal cloud requirements.

"Defense contractors need a solution that is both secure and practical for CMMC compliance," said Zach Walker, co-founder of ATX Defense. "Earning FedRAMP Moderate equivalency underscores our commitment to delivering government-grade protection for CUI while helping contractors accelerate their path to assessment readiness."

Launched in 2024, CMMC Space is a certified Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solution featuring a hardened Google Workspace, a secure Chrome browser, and mission-specific virtual machines within Google's FedRAMP High environment. It has a proven track record of helping organizations reach compliance in as little as two months. A CMMC Space subscription includes all essential DIB services, from complete documentation to hands-on guidance through the CMMC certification process.

"FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent security is rapidly becoming the baseline across the defense industry, and meeting that bar requires rigorous controls and disciplined execution," said Shawn Kotoske, ATX Defense co-founder. "With CMMC Space, we've built an agile, end-to-end solution specifically for small and emerging businesses — bringing the workflows, documentation, and evidence you need for CMMC Level 2 into one place so teams can get compliant and stay audit-ready without unnecessary complexity."

About ATX Defense

ATX Defense is a small but fierce consulting firm grounded in Austin and national security. Founded by Army combat veterans with experience at NSA, CIA, DIU, and the Pentagon, they bring deep technical expertise and a moral backbone to CMMC compliance and defense modernization. As the first and only Google Partner to become both a CMMC Managed Service Provider (MSP) and a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), ATX Defense brings uncommon solutions to common problems so progress doesn't get strangled by the status quo. With a debut on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ATX Defense is among the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Learn more at ATXdefense.com.

SOURCE ATX Defense