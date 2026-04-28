AU10TIX Advances Privacy-First Approach to Age Assurance as Regulatory Pressure Increases

Consumer-facing digital services can enforce age restrictions more effectively while reducing user friction and strengthening trust

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX , a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, is further advancing its privacy-first approach to age assurance as consumer-facing digital services face growing pressure to adopt more effective methods for protecting minors online while preserving user experience and trust.

As governments across the UK, parts of the U.S., and Europe intensify focus on child safety and age-related compliance, many organizations are re-evaluating whether traditional self-declaration methods are sufficient for higher-risk environments. At the same time, they are looking for approaches that strengthen protection without creating unnecessary friction for legitimate users.

"Age verification is a priority for many organizations," said Yair Tal, Chief Executive Officer of AU10TIX. "Digital services are being held accountable not just for content but for who can access it. The challenge is protecting privacy and preserving user experience."

AU10TIX offers a layered approach that matches the level of assurance to the use case, risk profile, and regulatory context. This can include AI-based age estimation, higher-assurance identity verification for regulated scenarios, and adaptive workflows that introduce additional verification only when appropriate.

For example, AU10TIX's selfie-based age estimation can deliver results in about two seconds without requiring ID submission. This helps organizations apply fast, privacy-conscious age checks at scale. This flexible model helps organizations better balance safety, trust, compliance, and conversion, especially in digital environments where age assurance must work seamlessly across web, mobile, and in-person channels.

Built to support complex global environments, AU10TIX's approach is already used by global enterprises operating across multiple markets, regulatory frameworks, and customer touchpoints. AU10TIX supports age assurance use cases across social platforms, e-commerce, gaming, and other consumer-facing digital services that must protect minors while maintaining accessible, low-friction experiences for legitimate users.

About AU10TIX

Founded in 2002, AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds, while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $24 billion in identity fraud. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn . For more information, visit AU10TIX.com .

SOURCE AU10TIX