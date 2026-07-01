AU10TIX and Validit.ai Collaborate to Add Human Authenticity Signals to Digital Identity Fraud Defense

The partnership adds physio-behavioral AI as another layer of real-time fraud intelligence for global enterprises managing high-risk digital identity workflows.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, today announced a collaboration with Validit.ai, a provider of innovative physio-behavioral AI technology backed by multiple granted U.S. patents for real-time human authenticity verification. The collaboration is designed to evaluate how Validit.ai's authenticity verification technology can help ensure that the applicant remains real, authentic, and present throughout the digital journey, complementing AU10TIX's identity verification and fraud intelligence capabilities for organizations operating across global digital channels.

As AI-driven fraud, synthetic identities, deepfakes, and remote impersonation tactics grow more sophisticated, organizations increasingly need layered defenses that go beyond a single identity check. Validit.ai's patented physio-behavioral AI technology analyzes signals through a standard device camera, generating real-time authenticity and risk indicators that can support customer-defined workflows such as step-up verification, manual review, transaction approval, or internal risk policy decisions.

The collaboration is expected to be particularly relevant for high-risk workflows in which additional assurance is needed beyond standard identity verification including financial services applications, buy now pay later, account recovery, insurance claims, marketplace seller onboarding, and other sensitive interactions where authenticity and credibility matter most.

"Staying ahead of fraud requires constant innovation," said Yair Tal, CEO of AU10TIX. "Our collaboration with Validit.ai is another example of how AU10TIX continues to bring new intelligence and capabilities to our clients, enabling them to detect emerging risks, strengthen trust, and make better decisions across high-stakes digital journeys."

"Validit.ai was built to help organizations establish trust when authenticity matters most," said Avivit Yorkevich, Co-Founder and CEO of Validit.ai. "Together with AU10TIX, we're helping organizations go beyond identity verification by adding real-time human authenticity signals to critical digital workflows, enabling stronger fraud prevention and more confident decision-making."

Through the collaboration, AU10TIX and Validit.ai will explore how physio-behavioral AI can be applied as an additional risk-signal layer within digital identity verification and fraud prevention workflows, helping organizations stay ahead of the next generation of identity fraud.

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2002 in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds, while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $33 billion in identity fraud. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn. For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

About Validit.ai

Validit.ai is creating trust in the AI era through human authenticity verification technology backed by multiple granted U.S. patents. Using physio-behavioral AI and any standard device camera, the platform provides real-time authenticity signals that help organizations detect deepfakes, synthetic identities, impersonation attempts, and other emerging fraud threats. Validit.ai enables enterprises and government organizations to add a critical trust layer to digital processes where authenticity, credibility, and intent matter most. Connect with Validit.ai on LinkedIn. For more information, visit Validit.ai.

SOURCE AU10TIX