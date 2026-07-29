AU10TIX and Reality Defender Partner to Detect Deepfake Identity Fraud

The collaboration adds Reality Defender's deepfake detection signal to AU10TIX's identity verification and fraud intelligence platform, helping businesses assess manipulated selfie risk during digital onboarding

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global identity verification and fraud intelligence company trusted by enterprises worldwide, today announced a partnership with Reality Defender to strengthen its ability to identify AI-generated and manipulated selfies used to bypass digital identity verification and liveness checks.

AI-generated and manipulated selfies are creating a new challenge for digital identity verification. Attackers can now use synthetic or altered selfie imagery during onboarding, making it harder for businesses to distinguish between legitimate users and identity fraud attempts.

The partnership builds on AU10TIX's existing deepfake and identity fraud prevention capabilities, adding another specialized detection layer to help businesses identify these attacks earlier and evaluate them within a broader fraud prevention model.

Reality Defender provides a specialized authenticity signal for AI-generated or manipulated selfie imagery. AU10TIX evaluates that signal alongside its broader fraud indicators and decisioning models - trained on labeled fraud data and continuous customer feedback - to help businesses assess risk across the identity journey.

"Deepfake fraud is changing the rules of identity verification," said Yair Tal, CEO of AU10TIX. "AU10TIX already helps businesses detect and prevent identity fraud across the customer journey. This partnership with Reality Defender strengthens that trust layer with another advanced signal for identifying AI-generated or manipulated selfies and understanding how that risk connects to the wider fraud picture."

The initial focus is digital onboarding, where selfie-based verification is often a key step in determining whether a user can be trusted.

"Identity verification is becoming one of the highest-stakes front lines for deepfake detection," said Ben Colman, CEO and Co-Founder of Reality Defender. "Reality Defender helps organizations determine whether media is authentic before it influences a critical decision. Together with AU10TIX, we can bring that signal directly into onboarding workflows where manipulated selfies can affect fraud, access, and trust."

For AU10TIX, the partnership is part of a broader effort to stay ahead of emerging identity fraud methods by strengthening the trust infrastructure businesses rely on for digital onboarding. Deepfake detection is treated not as a standalone pass/fail check, but as one signal among many - so that even subtle or uncertain indications of manipulation can be weighed in full context rather than considered in isolation.

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2002 in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds, while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $33 billion in identity fraud. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn. For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is the enterprise deepfake detection company. Its detection-only, multimodal platform identifies AI-generated voice, video, and images in real time, inside the workflows where enterprise decisions get made. Reality Defender works with banks, contact centers, and global enterprises through its API and through integrations with the platforms teams already run. More at realitydefender.com.

SOURCE AU10TIX