AU10TIX Fraud Intelligence Technology Has Helped Prevent an Estimated $20 Billion in Fraud Losses as AI-Driven Identity Fraud Accelerates

The analysis highlights AU10TIX's Serial Fraud Monitor, the company's fraud intelligence capability designed to detect repeated identity patterns, synthetic identities, AI-generated fraud and coordinated serial attacks.

AMSTERDAM, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today announced that its Serial Fraud Monitor has helped prevent an estimated $20 billion in fraud losses since 2021, as fraudsters increasingly use AI-generated identities, synthetic documents and coordinated serial attacks to bypass traditional identity verification controls.

The analysis, based on AU10TIX's fraud-prevention data from 2021 through 2026 to date, shows a significant shift in the nature of identity fraud detected by AU10TIX. In 2021, traditional identity document fraud accounted for the majority of estimated fraud-loss prevention detected by AU10TIX, while serial, synthetic and AI-generated fraud represented approximately one-third. By 2025, that trend had reversed: approximately 60% of estimated fraud losses prevented were attributed to serial and synthetic fraud detected by AU10TIX Serial Fraud Monitor.

Overall, AU10TIX estimates that its combined identity verification and Serial Fraud Monitor capabilities have helped prevent approximately $33 billion in fraud losses from 2021 through 2026 to date.

"Today's fraudsters operate at scale, using AI-generated assets, repeated identity patterns and coordinated attacks across platforms," said Yair Tal, CEO of AU10TIX. "Our Serial Fraud Monitor was built for this reality - to identify the fraud patterns that individual verification events often cannot reveal on their own."

AU10TIX Serial Fraud Monitor is designed to detect recurring fraud signals, repeated identity elements, document conflicts and coordinated attack patterns across verification attempts. Depending on customer configuration, it can identify suspicious patterns within an organization's own traffic and, where applicable, through AU10TIX's privacy-compliant consortium-based fraud intelligence. This enables organizations to identify fraud activity earlier, reduce exposure to synthetic identities and strengthen protection beyond standard identity verification.

The findings come as AU10TIX's latest fraud intelligence has shown the rise of industrialized identity fraud, including coordinated fraud rings, AI-generated documents, digitally manipulated identity assets and attacks that are often invisible when viewed in isolation. As fraud becomes more automated and scalable, AU10TIX believes businesses need a layered approach that combines identity verification with serial-pattern detection and fraud intelligence across attempts, organizations, sectors and geographies.

"Traditional identity verification remains essential, but it is no longer enough on its own," said Gal Bligh, Senior Director of Fraud Intelligence at AU10TIX. "Serial fraud requires serial intelligence. By connecting signals across attempts, organizations, sectors and geographies, SFM helps organizations detect fraud that would otherwise remain hidden."

For financial services, payments, crypto, trading, marketplaces and other high-risk digital businesses, the implications are significant. As fraudsters scale their operations using AI and automation, organizations that rely only on their own transaction-level or document-level checks may miss broader patterns of repeated abuse.

"Serial Fraud Monitor gives companies a way to answer a critical question: how much fraud are we missing because we are looking at each user or document in isolation?" added Bligh. "The answer, for many organizations, may be material."

About AU10TIX

Founded in 2002, AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds, while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and helped prevent approximately $33 billion in fraud losses from 2021 through 2026 to date. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn. For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

SOURCE AU10TIX