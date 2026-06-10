AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite Recognized By 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, today announced its Identity Verification Suite has been named a finalist in the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). The platform was recognized in the authentication and identity category.

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards are judged by a panel of experienced security and business professionals using objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products and leaders delivering real, measurable impact in digital defense. This year's program drew particular recognition for AI-powered solutions, which is a reflection of how the cybersecurity industry is responding to increasingly sophisticated, AI-driven threats. AU10TIX's selection places its Identity Verification Suite among the industry's most impactful innovations in identity security.

AU10TIX's Identity Verification Suite was recognized for its comprehensive, AI-driven approach to identity fraud prevention. AU10TIX addresses the full identity lifecycle rather than treating verification as a single checkpoint. The platform combines document authentication, biometric and liveness verification, behavioral analysis and network-level fraud intelligence to stop fraud before accounts are ever created. Unlike traditional identity verification tools that assess users in isolation, the suite detects coordinated fraud across networks using consortium intelligence, which identifies bot-driven account creation, synthetic identity attacks and organized fraud rings that appear legitimate when assessed individually.

The platform's real-world impact is well-documented. Performing more than 180 automated verification checks per identity in seconds, AU10TIX eliminates costly, error prone manual review while supporting tens of thousands of identity document types across global markets. To date, AU10TIX has verified over one billion identities worldwide and helped organizations prevent billions of dollars in fraud exposure.

The suite also addresses a growing vulnerability that many platforms overlook: account recovery. As enterprises shift toward passwordless authentication and reusable credentials, recovery workflows have emerged as a prime attack target. AU10TIX strengthens these critical trust-rebuilding points through high-assurance identity validation, closing a gap that traditional verification tools leave open.

The Identity Verification Suite holds certifications across leading global standards, including Kantara (NIST SP 800-63 IAL2), iBeta PAD Level 2, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, and UK DIATF, underscoring AU10TIX's commitment to regulatory compliance alongside technological innovation.

About AU10TIX

Founded in 2002, AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds, while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $24 billion in identity fraud. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn. For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

SOURCE AU10TIX