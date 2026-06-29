AU10TIX Wins Gold Globee® Award and Best of Category in the 21st Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Technology

Recognized for Advancing Fraud Prevention and Online Identity Verification Through AI-Powered Identity Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, today announced it has been named a Gold Globee® Award winner and Best of Category recipient in the Best Fraud Prevention & Online Identity Verification category in the 21st Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Technology.

The recognition honors AU10TIX's Identity Verification Suite, an AI-powered platform that helps organizations prevent fraud, verify identities in real time, and securely onboard legitimate users across banking, fintech, marketplaces, gaming, telecommunications, mobility, and other digital ecosystems.

The Globee® Awards for Technology recognize organizations, products, and individuals driving innovation and measurable impact through technology across industries worldwide.

View the complete list of winners: https://globeeawards.com/technology/winners/

Among the platform's demonstrated results, AU10TIX's technology has helped organizations reduce fake account openings by up to 90% while maintaining a seamless experience for legitimate users.

AU10TIX's Identity Verification Suite supports tens of thousands of identity document types worldwide and performs over 180 real-time verification checks. The platform combines document authentication, biometric analysis, liveness detection, sanctions screening, and consortium-based fraud intelligence to identify both individual fraud attempts and organized fraud campaigns.

The solution is trusted by leading enterprises worldwide and has helped verify more than one billion identities while preventing more than $33 billion in identity fraud. Through its consortium intelligence network, AU10TIX helps organizations proactively detect coordinated fraud activity, synthetic identity attacks, and account takeover attempts before they result in financial loss.

San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards, commented: "Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their technology achievements across industries and markets worldwide. These accomplishments reflect innovation, measurable impact, and a commitment to advancing technology-driven progress."

Best of Category Recognition

AU10TIX was also recognized as the Best of Category winner in Best Fraud Prevention & Online Identity Verification, an honor awarded to the entry that received the highest overall score in its category.

This distinction represents the top-ranked submission among all entries evaluated in the category based on a merit-based, data-driven scoring process conducted by experienced professionals worldwide.

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2002 in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds, while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $33 billion in identity fraud. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn. For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Across 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across industries and sectors. The programs are open to organizations of all sizes, and evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent process, with participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. To learn more, visit https://globeeawards.com/

SOURCE AU10TIX