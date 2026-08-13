Auburn College of Education unveils world-class Steinway Spirio | r piano, further elevating its Music Education Program to an elite stage

AUBURN, Ala., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn University's College of Education recently celebrated one of the world's most advanced pianos, officially unveiling its new Steinway Spirio | r during a special event in the college's Frech Family Instructional Music Education Laboratory.

From left to right: College of Education Associate Professor of Music Education Jane Kuehne alongside Danny Sanspree, Mary Jean Sanspree, David McCutcheon, Carole Crabbe and Charles Crabbe.

The instrument, made possible through a gift from the You Might Be For Auburn Foundation and matching contributions from longtime College of Education supporters Mary Jean and Danny Sanspree and Carole and Charles Crabbe, represents a significant investment in Auburn's Music Education Program and its future educators. Monday's unveiling event brought together donors, university leaders, faculty and students to formally celebrate both the addition of the piano and the opportunities it will create for future generations of music educators to come.

Associate Provost for Academic Affairs Chase Bringardner opened the program by recognizing the generosity of those who helped make the acquisition possible and emphasizing the impact the instrument will have far beyond Auburn's campus.

"Today, we celebrate the addition of an extraordinary instrument to Auburn University's College of Education," Bringardner said. "But more importantly, we celebrate the opportunities it will create for students and the impact those students will have in classrooms and communities for years to come."

Bringardner noted that the Steinway Spirio supports Auburn's priorities of providing an exceptional student experience, advancing impactful research and strengthening engagement with communities.

"The students who learn in this laboratory will become teachers, leaders and advocates for music education," he said. "They will carry what they learn here into schools and communities across Alabama and beyond."

A TRANSFORMATIONAL TOOL

Dean Jeffrey T. Fairbrother followed by thanking the university's donors and emphasizing the grand importance of the Steinway Spirio | r.

"This piano is a transformational teaching and learning tool — one that will fundamentally enhance how our students experience music, how they prepare to teach it and how they will ultimately share it with the world," he said. "With this addition, Auburn becomes one of the few institutions in the nation to integrate this level of advanced technology directly into a music education program — placing our students at the forefront of innovation in their field and giving them access not just to music, but to the very future of music-making."

The Steinway Spirio | r, introduced by Steinway & Sons in 2019, is the world's only high-definition re-performance piano capable of recording, editing, broadcasting and playback while preserving the iconic tone and touch of a handcrafted Steinway. Auburn's College of Education now joins a select group of institutions nationally to integrate the technology directly into a music education curriculum, providing students with opportunities to interact with performances from renowned artists around the world, participate in remote collaborations and explore new approaches to teaching and learning music.

Fairbrother highlighted how the instrument aligns with the college's mission of improving lives and preparing educators who will extend Auburn's impact across Alabama and beyond.

"The students who learn in this space will go on to lead classrooms, build programs and expand access to music education in communities across Alabama and beyond," he said.

Following Fairbrother's remarks, Steinway representative Robert Klingbeil demonstrated the Spirio | r's capabilities through a live SpirioCast experience before introducing Music Education student Lauren Fuller and pianist Yaxi Gao. Fuller addressed attendees before joining Gao for a vocal performance. Gao then showcased the instrument's capabilities through a solo piano performance.

A LASTING INVESTMENT

Reflecting on the significance of the gift, Fuller thanked the donors whose generosity helped bring the instrument to Auburn.

"Their generosity is not just a donation; it is a lasting investment in mine and my peers' education, our purpose and the countless lives we will one day reach through music," said Fuller, a vocal music education major, Auburn Women's Chorus president, Chamber Choir Student Council member, Auburn University Singers chaplain and Music Ambassador.

Klingbeil praised Auburn's commitment to embedding the technology within a music education program.

"I've worked with universities across the region, and Auburn's integration of the Spirio | r into a music education curriculum is exceptionally forward thinking," Klingbeil said. "The Spirio preserves the full fidelity of a handcrafted Steinway — its tone, touch and artistic integrity — while adding capabilities that push the boundaries of what a piano can do. Auburn is giving its students access to the future of music making."

In addition to the instrument itself, Auburn's acquisition establishes a long-term partnership between the College of Education and Steinway & Sons. The collaboration will create opportunities for remote master classes, artist engagement, faculty development, student research and participation in Steinway's global Spirio programming network.

Closing the program, Fairbrother thanked the performers, donors and partners who made the evening possible and reflected on the broader purpose behind the investment.

Quoting former President Gerald Ford, Fairbrother reminded attendees that "Music Education opens doors that help children pass from school into the world around them – a world of work, culture, intellectual activity and human involvement. The future of our nation depends on providing our children with a complete education that includes music."

"And with your support, that's exactly what we are accomplishing with this grand advancement – equipping the next generation with an unmatched opportunity so they can go forward and live out our mission, improving lives and building a better future for all," Fairbrother said.

For Auburn's Music Education program, the Steinway Spirio | r represents more than the arrival of a world-class instrument. It marks the beginning of a new chapter, one that will connect Auburn students with global musical experiences, advance innovative teaching practices and help prepare future educators to inspire the next generation through the power of music.

Auburn University's College of Education, founded in 1915, offers four academic units and 60 degree options, equipping graduates for a variety of careers as educators, administrators, health professionals, counselors, rehabilitation specialists and more. The college is home to innovative thinkers and doers, working together to meet society's education and health challenges, building better futures for all.

SOURCE Auburn University College of Education