Auburn University's College of Education leads the way in transformative literacy initiatives

Innovative programs, partnerships and hands-on experiences position Auburn as a leader in advancing reading success

AUBURN, Ala., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn University's College of Education is setting a new standard for literacy advancement through a coordinated, research-driven approach that connects teacher preparation, community engagement and statewide partnerships. From immersive classroom experiences to grant-funded resources and nationally aligned instruction, Auburn is equipping future educators — and the students they serve — with the tools needed for lifelong reading success.

Auburn College of Education faculty member Jennie Baumann works with a student inside Auburn's new College of Education Building.

At the center of these efforts is POWERFUL Teaching, an initiative led by assistant professor Jennie Baumann that brings together pre-service teachers in early childhood, elementary and special education programs. Through close collaboration with faculty, students gain mastery of the National Reading Panel's five pillars of reading — phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension — ensuring strong alignment with the Alabama Literacy Act. The POWERFUL Teaching initiative is aimed at preparing educators who understand not only what effective reading instruction looks like, but how to deliver it in real classrooms — preparation that is critical to improving literacy outcomes across the state of Alabama.

"The Alabama Literacy Act, which is the impetus for this initiative, has specific provisions for students and striving readers in grades K-3 where they must be taught using research-based pedagogy and by teachers who have experience in facilitating reading instruction for multilingual learners," Baumann said. "POWERFUL Teaching does just that."

Baumann added that "Our goal is to make Auburn University pre-service teachers the number one pick for their upcoming jobs. By giving them exposure to and allowing them to practice techniques and research-based pedagogies, they will be outstanding in their field. The best way to do this is to have them learn about it from experts and practice with each other."

Gabrielle Cazala, an elementary education major, said the initiative truly lives up to its name, having provided her with powerful preparation for her future career.

"By using research-based practices, I can help prevent reading difficulties and provide students with the tools they need to become confident, independent readers," she said. "This program is equipping me with strategies and resources that I will carry into my future classroom, ensuring that I can make a meaningful impact on my students' literacy growth."

This impact is reflected in measurable outcomes. According to data from the Alabama State Department of Education's Educator Preparation Dashboard, Auburn is the state's leading large-scale producer of first-time passers on the literacy exam. Among the state's largest teacher-preparing institutions, Auburn achieved an 80% first-time pass rate in 2023-2024, significantly exceeding the statewide average of 56% and outperforming peer institutions with similar numbers of test takers.

A PARTNERSHIP IN LITERACY

Extending learning beyond campus, a new literacy partnership between Auburn's College of Education and Beauregard High School offers a model of community-based instruction.

Developed by faculty Heidi Hadley and Tierney Hinman, the program pairs Auburn sophomores studying English Language Arts Education with ninth-grade students at Beauregard High School. Through one-on-one mentorship, Auburn students apply evidence-based reading strategies while building meaningful relationships that support student growth.

"For our preservice teachers, we hope they are able to engage in the community to get to know and grow their own teacher identities and knowledge about adolescent reading so that they can create new and expanded opportunities for literacy learning in their future classrooms," Hinman said.

The dual model allows both groups to grow simultaneously, with Hadley and Hinman offering tailored support and modeling best practices as they go. Each Auburn student is paired with a ninth grader for the semester, creating space for connection and mutual growth. Ninth-grader Briaziah Rush said learning from the Auburn students has been "like having a best friend to talk to."

One of her classmates, Ava Sanders, said she enjoys sharing her opinions on the books she reads and appreciates the feedback she receives from her college mentor. Davion Pitts agreed.

"This has done a lot for me and has improved my reading," he said. "It's made me read more than I usually would."

For Auburn student Katie Gibson, the experience has been unexpectedly enriching.

"I feel like I've probably learned more than they (the ninth graders) have," she said, noting how she and other preservice teachers are learning how to pivot and improvise their lesson plans to best align with their student.

"It just ignites our passions," she said of being in an actual high school classroom.

TOOLS OF LITERACY

The college's impact also recently reached Union Spring Elementary School in Union Springs, Alabama, with the delivery of new Kindergarten through third-grade literacy kits through the leadership and coordination of Auburn College of Education Professor Victoria Cardullo and Doctoral Fellow Andrea Forehand.

After securing a grant from the Alabama State Department of Education, the College of Education guided the process that enabled teachers in Bullock County to receive the high-quality, multisensory materials designed to strengthen evidence-based reading instruction aligned with the Science of Reading.

Cardullo, a professor of elementary education in the College of Education, and Forehand, a graduate teaching assistant and recipient of the college's Dean's Doctoral Research Fellowship, are partnering closely with Union Springs educators to support 21 teachers and approximately 380 students. The new materials are designed to enhance whole group instruction, targeted intervention, individualized support and communication with families about students' literacy needs.

"These materials give teachers the tools they need to make literacy instruction explicit, engaging and effective," Cardullo said. "These kits are designed for immediate use in real classrooms with real students."

With the materials now delivered, Auburn's team is preparing the next phase of the project: professional development for teachers. Forehand is supporting implementation and teacher training as part of the initiative. Her work includes helping teachers integrate the new materials into daily instruction and supporting the school's broader literacy goals.

"It has been a pleasure working alongside the teachers at Union Springs Elementary School," Forehand said. "The teachers are doing outstanding work, and seeing these materials in their hands has been the icing on the cake. I look forward to putting these tools to use in ways that further strengthen student learning."

Cardullo said the materials will support whole-group instruction, targeted intervention and individualized student support, while also strengthening school-to-home connections by helping teachers clearly communicate students' literacy needs to families.

THE ORTON-GILLINGHAM APPROACH

Another College of Education faculty member leading the way in literacy is Katie Forster, whose experience in dyslexia intervention and structured literacy instruction reflects the college's broader mission to strengthen literacy outcomes. A fourth-generation Auburn alumna, Forster spent years teaching in a variety of educational settings before developing a strong interest in helping students with dyslexia. That interest deepened through her work in private practice and through supporting her own child, leading her to recognize the growing need for evidence-based literacy instruction that better supports struggling readers.

To strengthen her expertise, Forster completed intensive training in the Orton-Gillingham approach, a highly structured, multisensory method widely regarded as a gold standard for teaching students with dyslexia. She later applied that training while tutoring students ranging from preschool to college age and collaborating with teachers seeking more effective reading intervention strategies. Her experience helped bridge the gap she often saw between traditional reading instruction and dyslexia education.

Today, Forster brings that specialized knowledge into Auburn's College of Education as part of the college's broader literacy initiatives focused on preparing future educators with science-based reading instruction practices. In her literacy courses, she teaches Auburn students the foundations of language and literacy, including phonics, phonological awareness and explicit reading instruction strategies rooted in evidence-based practices like Orton-Gillingham. Her students also gain hands-on experience tutoring elementary students who need additional reading support in local schools.

Through her work, Forster is helping future teachers better understand how to support all learners, particularly students with dyslexia and other reading challenges. By combining research, practical application and individualized instruction, she is contributing to the College of Education's ongoing commitment to advancing literacy outcomes and equipping educators with the tools needed to help children become confident, proficient readers.

THE ALABAMA READING INITIATIVE

These initiatives are further strengthened by Auburn's longstanding partnership with the Alabama Reading Initiative (ARI) — a statewide effort to implement high-quality, research-based reading instruction. Auburn College of Education faculty have played a key role in the development of ARI, and the college continues to host trainings and collaborate with educators across Alabama to advance literacy outcomes at scale.

Auburn's leadership within ARI is further reflected in faculty service, including Cardullo's role chairing the initiative's higher education standards committee, as well as ongoing statewide work, such as Baumann's participation in redesigning the Foundational Literacy (P–12) certificate using IDA, ILA, TESOL, and CEC standards. In the way of other statewide work, the College of Education has received more than $20,000 from the Alabama State Department of Education to support science of reading initiatives with local schools.

Meanwhile, the East Alabama Regional Inservice Center (EARIC) of Auburn's College of Education, in partnership with the Alabama Reading Initiative (ARI), has delivered an expansive series of professional learning opportunities focused on literacy leadership, dyslexia awareness, instructional strategies, writing development and implementation of the Alabama Literacy Act.

In summer 2025 alone, EARIC hosted multiple sessions for principals, assistant principals, classroom teachers and preservice educators on topics including literacy leadership, dyslexia awareness, fluency instruction, grammar integration and Alabama Course of Study standards, serving 76 participants. During fall 2025, EARIC expanded its ARI-related offerings with sessions on the Alabama Literacy Act for families and ACAP text-dependent writing, reaching 169 participants, while also supporting the broader literacy initiative through the Beyond Grade 3 Region 9 event. In spring 2026, additional training focused on ACAP writing instruction and literacy-centered master scheduling strategies, engaging 58 participants.

Beyond regional trainings, EARIC also co-hosted one of the ARI Quarterly Statewide Meetings, welcoming approximately 100 ARI representatives from across Alabama for statewide collaboration and planning.

Looking ahead to summer 2026, EARIC plans to further strengthen literacy instruction and leadership through a robust lineup of proposed sessions. Topics will include leadership strategies for master scheduling, data-informed literacy instruction, principal and reading specialist partnerships, dyslexia awareness, language development, vocabulary and comprehension instruction, writing strategies, fluency instruction for grades 4–8 and ACAP text-dependent writing. Many sessions are scheduled to be offered multiple times to maximize educator access and participation across the region.

"For decades, Auburn's College of Education has been at the forefront of literacy education," said College of Education Dean Jeffrey Fairbrother. "Our programs are designed to meet real needs — preparing teachers who are ready on day one and supporting schools with the resources and expertise they need to succeed."

Auburn's commitment to literacy is embedded in its academic offerings as well. The college's Reading Education program, including a specialized Master of Science in Curriculum and Teaching, provides advanced training in structured literacy and reading intervention. Students benefit from direct instruction and mentorship from faculty who helped shape statewide literacy initiatives, ensuring graduates are equipped to support struggling readers and drive impact in their schools and communities.

Together, the college's efforts reflect its mission of building a better future for all, opening doors of opportunity and improving the lives of others. By investing in innovative programs, meaningful partnerships and future educators, Auburn University's College of Education continues to distinguish itself as a leader in literacy — both in Alabama and beyond.

Auburn University's College of Education, founded in 1915, offers four academic units and 60 degree options, equipping graduates for a variety of careers as educators, administrators, health professionals, counselors, rehabilitation specialists and more. The college is home to innovative thinkers and doers, working together to meet society's education and health challenges, building better futures for all.

SOURCE Auburn University College of Education