AuctionTime.com Sets New August Record, Selling Over $66 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --In the final two-day, online-only auction for the month, AuctionTime.com sold more than $18 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers. More than 5,900 bidders from all 50 states and 31 countries participated in the auction, which extended over August 28th and 29th. In all, over 2,000 assets were sold. This rounded out a record August for AuctionTime.com, which sold over $66 million in assets for the month.

Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com has experienced record growth in 2019, thanks in large part to a continual increase in buyer activity across all Sandhills websites. So far this year, traffic across Sandhills sites has exceeded 10 million average monthly visitors (compared to 8 million at this time last year) and more than 840 million page views.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

August 28th-29th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $18+ million (USD)

Total Participating Bidders: 5,900+

Total Assets Sold: 2,000+

2006 Grove RT875E

Sold Price: $120,100 (USD)

Seller: Rough Rider Crane Service

View Auction Result

2011 Roadtec RX900

Sold Price: $100,000 (USD)

Seller: Wirtgen America

View Auction Result

2004 Kobelco SK480 LC Dynamic Acera

Sold Price: $80,430 (USD)

Seller: Almburg Auctioneering Inc

View Auction Result

2013 Hagie STS12

Sold Price: $121,700 (USD)

Seller: C&B Operations LLC - Luverne

View Auction Result

2013 Case IH Steiger 550 QuadTrac

Sold Price: $200,100 (USD)

Seller: Axle Equipment

View Auction Result

2017 John Deere 6145R

Sold Price: $91,000 (USD)

Seller: Sweeney Auction Service

View Auction Result

2006 Western Star 4900

Sold Price: $71,600 (USD)

Seller: 10X Auction

View Auction Result

1997 Prevost LE Mirage Parliament

Sold Price: $65,100 (USD)

Seller: Sleepy Hollow Commercial Truck Center

View Auction Result

2006 XL Specialized 47-Foot Detach Trailer

Sold Price: $26,000 (USD)

Seller: Mark Arends Auctioneering

View Auction Result

