AuctionTime.com Sets New August Record, Selling Over $66 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers
Aug 30, 2019, 17:38 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --In the final two-day, online-only auction for the month, AuctionTime.com sold more than $18 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers. More than 5,900 bidders from all 50 states and 31 countries participated in the auction, which extended over August 28th and 29th. In all, over 2,000 assets were sold. This rounded out a record August for AuctionTime.com, which sold over $66 million in assets for the month.
Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com has experienced record growth in 2019, thanks in large part to a continual increase in buyer activity across all Sandhills websites. So far this year, traffic across Sandhills sites has exceeded 10 million average monthly visitors (compared to 8 million at this time last year) and more than 840 million page views.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
August 28th-29th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $18+ million (USD)
Total Participating Bidders: 5,900+
Total Assets Sold: 2,000+
2006 Grove RT875E
Sold Price: $120,100 (USD)
Seller: Rough Rider Crane Service
View Auction Result
2011 Roadtec RX900
Sold Price: $100,000 (USD)
Seller: Wirtgen America
View Auction Result
2004 Kobelco SK480 LC Dynamic Acera
Sold Price: $80,430 (USD)
Seller: Almburg Auctioneering Inc
View Auction Result
2013 Hagie STS12
Sold Price: $121,700 (USD)
Seller: C&B Operations LLC - Luverne
View Auction Result
2013 Case IH Steiger 550 QuadTrac
Sold Price: $200,100 (USD)
Seller: Axle Equipment
View Auction Result
2017 John Deere 6145R
Sold Price: $91,000 (USD)
Seller: Sweeney Auction Service
View Auction Result
2006 Western Star 4900
Sold Price: $71,600 (USD)
Seller: 10X Auction
View Auction Result
1997 Prevost LE Mirage Parliament
Sold Price: $65,100 (USD)
Seller: Sleepy Hollow Commercial Truck Center
View Auction Result
2006 XL Specialized 47-Foot Detach Trailer
Sold Price: $26,000 (USD)
Seller: Mark Arends Auctioneering
View Auction Result
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
Contact Us
120 West Harvest Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com
800) 334-7443
(402) 479-2119
SOURCE AuctionTime.com
Share this article