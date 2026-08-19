AuraGxP Expands Executive Leadership and Secures Initial Funding

AuraGxP expands its leadership team and secures seed funding to accelerate AuraTrace™ and life sciences growth. Post this

As CTO, Arvind will lead AuraGxP's technology vision, platform architecture, engineering strategy, Agentic AI roadmap, and technology governance. He will oversee the continued development of AuraTrace™, the company's AI-native SaaS platform, ensuring it remains secure, responsibly governed, and aligned with the operational and regulatory needs of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research organizations.

As Vice President and Head of Business Development, Krystal will lead go to market strategy, commercial growth, strategic partnerships, and client development. She will focus on building relationships across the life sciences ecosystem and helping organizations strengthen internal alignment between quality, procurement, vendor management, and financial oversight.

"Life sciences teams need more than disconnected systems. They need quality, procurement and vendor management working together with visibility," said Vikas Agarwal, CEO of AuraGxP. "Arvind will advance that vision, while Krystal will share its value with organizations ready for transformation."

Arvind said, "Quality, procurement, vendor management, and financial oversight have always been treated as separate problems, solved with separate tools. AuraGxP has built a platform that closes that gap, and I'm excited to join the team to expand it further with AI-powered, audit ready technology that shows teams not just what's happening in each function, but how they affect one another. That's the shift I'm here to lead."

Krystal added, "Over my many years working with both small biotechs and top-20 pharmas, I've consistently seen the same problem: quality, vendor management, trial oversight, and cost pulling against each other, with no good solution to understand the impact each have on each other. I'm excited to be part of the team building the solutions, and I look forward to bringing them to the market. "

The funding will support continued development of AuraTrace™, expansion of AuraGxP's technology and delivery capabilities, growth of its consulting and managed services, and broader commercial engagement.

About AuraGxP

AuraGxP combines the AuraTrace™ AI-native platform, expert consulting, and fractional managed services to connect quality, procurement, vendor management, and spend reconciliation. It helps life sciences organizations replace fragmented processes with standardized workflows, stronger governance, real-time visibility, and end-to-end traceability.

To learn more, visit www.auragxp.com.

SOURCE AuraGxP, Inc.