Aurelium Press Announces Evan Holt's Newly Released Memoir Explores Complex Trauma and Emotional Healing through His Lessons on Transformation

LAWRENCE, Kan., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trauma recovery researcher and personal transformation student Evan 'Shakes' Holt has released his memoir, A Boy Named Pooh: A Memoir on Healing from Complex Trauma. The memoir chronicles a decades-long effort to understand how childhood trauma can affect every aspect of life, from personal well-being to relationships and beyond. It explores how blending traditional modalities with holistic healing can help people shed the emotional burden of early-life trauma.

Evan Shakes Holt releases his debut book, A Boy Named Pooh

A Boy Named Pooh explores the complexities of early human experiences through a profoundly personal lens, offering readers a sympathetic understanding of generational trauma while laying a path toward healing. As he utilized traditional and alternative therapies for trauma recovery, he underscores the importance of self-awareness, prompting readers to reflect deeply on their own lived experiences and confront past wounds with honesty and vulnerability. By sharing how psychedelic-assisted therapy helped him uncover suppressed and blocked memories, he was able to trace the roots of his emotional patterns, which illuminated his path toward recovery. With his path lit, he utilized the wisdom of trauma-informed experts (Dr. Gabor Mate, Dr. Richard Schwartz, Dr. Bruce Perry, and others) as well as other therapeutic principles and modalities with thoughtful intention. The memoir addresses generational trauma and dysfunctions of families, which can create adverse childhood experiences, and how these early experiences can leave lasting effects. These effects can create the conditions for mental and physical health problems later in adulthood. Throughout the memoir, the author emphasizes that, rather than merely enduring, a pathway out is possible through deep understanding of one's trauma and by utilizing a plethora of mental health tools.

Evan 'Shakes' Holt is a former Cobra attack helicopter pilot and retired US Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel who served two combat tours in Iraq. Evan's service of over twenty years in the Marine Corps led him to ask questions around traumatic events and the suffering they can impart.

Combining his military discipline with personal experience and extensive research, he helps people eliminate limiting beliefs, heal from childhood trauma, and turn over a new leaf through inner peace and honest self-examination. His new memoir supports healing from generational trauma for people from all walks of life, offering valuable lessons on the tenacity of the human spirit.

Evan 'Shakes' Holt is available for interviews.

Title: A Boy Named Pooh: A Memoir on Healing from Complex Trauma Author/Contact: Evan 'Shakes' Holt Website: www.aboynamedpooh.com About Evan 'Shakes' Holt: https://www.facebook.com/ABoyNamedPooh Availability: Amazon.com Book Preview: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H9WZR5Y1 Email: [email protected] Phone Number: 785-640-8923

SOURCE Aurelium Press