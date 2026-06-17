Aussie Pet Mobile Unveils New Brand Identity as Bark & Mane, Marking a New Chapter in Its 30th Anniversary Year

The refreshed identity reflects the brand's industry leadership and commitment to

becoming the most trusted pet grooming brand

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile pet grooming has evolved since 1996, and so has the brand that pioneered the category. Today, Aussie Pet Mobile, part of the Home Franchise Concepts portfolio of home service brands, is celebrating its 30th anniversary by announcing its next chapter as Bark & Mane™.

Bark & Mane

The transition from Aussie Pet Mobile to Bark & Mane is more than a new name and look — it reflects a bold evolution of who the brand is today and the next phase of its legacy. As the leader in mobile pet grooming, Bark & Mane is built on three decades of experience and a focus on creating a truly pet-centric experience. With the benefit of its participation in the S.A.F.E. testing program for certified grooming experts, the brand's future growth is grounded in elevating pet well-being and strengthening the trust it has earned with today's pet parents who view their pets as family members. The rebrand also introduces several strategic enhancements:

A modernized visual identity with new colors and graphics inspired by neighborhood intersections, elements reflected across newly designed mobile grooming vans and customer touchpoints

with new colors and graphics inspired by neighborhood intersections, elements reflected across newly designed mobile grooming vans and customer touchpoints A powerful brand story and messaging platform that highlights Bark & Mane's differentiators, including its industry authority, commitment to pet well‑being, and dedication to providing a caring and professional experience

that highlights Bark & Mane's differentiators, including its industry authority, commitment to pet well‑being, and dedication to providing a caring and professional experience Continued franchisee support and innovation , including new marketing tools and resources to generate local brand awareness

, including new marketing tools and resources to generate local brand awareness A refreshed digital presence designed to further increase visibility and strengthen social engagement

"With more than 95 million U.S. households owning pets, demand for stress-free, one‑on‑one grooming has never been higher — and that's what's driving this transformation," said Corey Benish, president and CEO of Home Franchise Concepts. "For more than thirty years, this brand has delivered trusted, individualized care to dogs and cats nationwide. As Bark & Mane, we're strengthening that legacy with an identity that honors our past while supporting the continued success of our customers, groomers, and franchise owners."

With over 450 mobile grooming units in operation, Bark & Mane is among the most active brand participants in the American Kennel Club S.A.F.E. certified groomers program. The service model will remain focused on personalized care, with every appointment including a Well‑Being WrapUp™ grooming report that provides pet parents with an update on their pet's well-being based on the grooming experience, and customers can enroll in Bark & ManeTain™, the recurring appointment program designed to monitor and support healthy skin and coat maintenance.

"Our new tagline, Be Clean, Be Well & Be Loved™, reinforces our promise to helping pets thrive and live happier and healthier lives with their families. This rebrand reflects our commitment to the franchisees who have built this brand's reputation over the years, equipping them with a modernized platform that positions them for continued success and leadership in a growing industry," said Paul Ebert, group brand president for Bark & Mane, and Home Franchise Concepts sister brands, Lightspeed Restoration and Two Maids. "As we support our existing owners in capturing new opportunities within their markets, we're also excited to welcome like-minded entrepreneurs who want to join a proven system dedicated to exceptional pet grooming and care."

To join the thriving pet grooming industry, visit Bark & Mane's website to learn more.

About Bark & Mane

Originally founded as Aussie Pet Mobile in 1996, Bark & Mane™ is the leader in mobile pet grooming with more than 450 units nationwide. The brand's mission is to enhance the lives of pets and their families through compassionate, expert, certified grooming services that keep pets looking and feeling their best. Franchise owners are supported by innovative technology that streamlines operations, drives growth, and helps deliver an exceptional customer experience.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts®, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, and one of North America's largest franchising systems in the home services industry, is a family of franchise brands dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses that align with their passions. As a proven leader in transforming people's lives through franchising, Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of "Building Futures Together," the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across the country. Home Franchise Concepts' brands, including Bark & Mane®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet™, and Two Maids®, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,500 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.homefranchiseconcepts.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nadia Caron

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Home Franchise Concepts