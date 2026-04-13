Home Franchise Concepts Celebrates 20 Years of Growth, Announces Key Leadership Updates, Strong 2025 Performance

Leading home services franchisor marks two decades of innovation and franchise success while advancing purpose-driven vision for the future

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Franchise Concepts, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises and one of North America's largest home‑services franchisors, is commemorating its 20th anniversary by reinforcing its commitment to purpose-driven growth and announcing key leadership appointments that position the company for continued momentum in 2026 and beyond.

To support responsible, high‑velocity expansion across its portfolio, Home Franchise Concepts has strengthened its executive team with two strategic hires:

Megan Hoyt has joined as vice president, general counsel, overseeing legal, regulatory, governance and compliance functions. Hoyt brings extensive experience guiding franchise organizations through complex regulatory environments and will play a central role in advising the executive team and reinforcing the company's commitment to responsible growth and strong governance.

Josh Barker has joined as chief development officer, bringing deep franchise‑sector experience through prior leadership roles at Unleashed Brands, Neighborly and Christian Brothers Automotive. Over his career, Barker has led high‑impact development strategies, executed multi‑brand growth plans and built high‑performing recruitment teams. At Home Franchise Concepts, he will spearhead systemwide recruitment and development, helping guide the company through its next phase of expansion across all brands.

"These leadership additions strengthen our ability to grow thoughtfully and sustainably," said Corey Benish, president and CEO of Home Franchise Concepts. "As we enter our next chapter, investing in experienced leaders is essential to delivering long-term value for our franchise owners, associates and customers."

Founded in 2006, Home Franchise Concepts marks its 20th anniversary this year. While the Home Franchise Concepts platform itself spans two decades, its franchising foundation dates back to 1992 with the launch of Budget Blinds®, which ignited more than 34 years of category leadership and entrepreneurial success across the home-services industry.

Today, the Home Franchise Concepts portfolio also includes AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune‑Up®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune‑Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet® and Two Maids®. As the company enters its next phase, Home Franchise Concepts is guided by a renewed purpose, vision, and mission:

Purpose: To enhance daily living with every brand, in every home, every day.

To enhance daily living with every brand, in every home, every day. Vision: To be the world's leading home-services platform where partnership and performance create lasting success.

To be the world's leading home-services platform where partnership and performance create lasting success. Mission: Franchise Driven. Consumer Obsessed.

These principles closely align with the company's overarching 2026 theme, "Grow. Better. Together." as a reinforcement for collaboration, innovation and shared success across the system.

In 2025, Home Franchise Concepts delivered strong results driven by rising consumer demand, improving franchise economics and continued investment in platform-level enablement. The company sold more than 180 new territories and opened 177 new territories across its portfolio, building a healthy development pipeline entering 2026.

2025 development highlights included:

Aussie Pet Mobile – leading portfolio growth with strong multi‑unit expansion

Kitchen Tune‑Up – continued scalable growth across key markets

Budget Blinds – sustained category leadership supported by steady footprint expansion

Two Maids – significant territory development driven by both new and existing owners

Several Home Franchise Concepts brands also earned recognition in the 2026 Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, including Aussie Pet Mobile, Bath Tune‑Up, Budget Blinds, Kitchen Tune‑Up, Two Maids and The Tailored Closet. Additionally, Budget Blinds was recognized for appearing in the Franchise 500 for 31 consecutive years, while Kitchen Tune‑Up, acquired by Home Franchise Concepts in 2020, marked 37 consecutive years, underscoring enduring brand strength and system stability.

Across the portfolio, brands continued to introduce enhancements designed to improve both franchise operations and customer experiences. Budget Blinds expanded its smart-home automation offerings, including motorization and exterior shading solutions. Two Maids advanced development of Two Maids Online, a new digital portal slated for launch later in 2026. Aussie Pet Mobile introduced new scheduling and communication tools to increase convenience for pet owners.

Backed by JM Family Enterprises, a $24.7‑billion privately held company with more than 5,500 associates, Home Franchise Concepts is building on its two decades of growth with a continued focus on innovation and partnership, empowering franchise owners with the tools, technology and leadership needed to build strong local businesses while collectively growing better together.

To learn more about development opportunities within the Home Franchise Concepts family of brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration™, PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet™ and Two Maids®, please visit HomeFranchiseConcepts.com.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts®, one of North America's largest franchising systems in the home services industry, is a family of franchise brands dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses that align with their passions. As a proven leader in transforming people's lives through franchising, Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of "Building Futures Together," the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across the country. Home Franchise Concepts' brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration™, PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet™, and Two Maids®, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities, please visit HomeFranciseConcepts.com.

About JM Family Enterprises

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with more than $24.7 billion in revenue and more than 5,500 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services, franchising and specialty distribution industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), JM Lexus, Home Franchise Concepts®, Futura Title & Escrow and Rollease Acmeda. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mandy Holm, Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Home Franchise Concepts