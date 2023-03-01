Australia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook Q1 2023: New Players are Entering the Social Commerce Market Through the Launch of the Shoppable Video Platform

DUBLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, social commerce industry in Australia is expected to grow by 14.4% on annual basis to reach US$1655.5 million in 2023.



The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1655.5 million in 2023 to reach US$3212.0 million by 2028.



As social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, continue to invest and improve their social commerce capabilities, the trend of social buying and shopping is projected to grow at a significant rate in Australia.

While retailers will continue to partner with influencers to drive their social commerce revenue, spending by brands in the space will be significantly higher for activities such as brand awareness, engagement, and online store traffic.



Furthermore, the competitive landscape in the Australian social commerce industry is also expected to grow significantly, amid the entry of new players that are seeking to tap into the growing trend of live stream shopping. Millennials and Gen Z shoppers are projected to drive social commerce revenue for brands and retailers in the country. Overall, the industry is expected to record steady growth over the next three to four years, as investment in the sector continues to rise.



Retailers are leveraging social commerce capabilities to reach more customers and drive engagement



The popularity of social commerce has increased significantly in Australia and this trend is projected to further grow from the short to medium-term perspective. Consequently, to gain a competitive advantage, retailers are increasingly investing in the space to drive engagement and reach more customers. For instance,

LSKD, an Australian sportswear brand, has increasingly invested in social commerce capabilities and is planning to further boost its investment in the space to drive customer engagement. The firm is planning to offer consumers a social media-like experience on its website and is, therefore, betting on video content capabilities. The firm already has a strong presence in the social commerce space and future investment will assist the firm in further strengthening its position in the sector.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more retailers to increase their investment in the social commerce space, which will also drive the growth of the overall market over the next three to four years.



New players are entering the social commerce market through the launch of the shoppable video platform



The consumer demand for innovative and interactive shopping experiences has driven the growth of the social commerce industry. With the rising trend of live streaming shopping in Australia, more players are entering the segment, thereby driving the competitive landscape as well.- Tolstoy, the new shoppable video platform launched in Australia, is seeking to revolutionize the way consumers make purchases while driving incremental revenue for brands and retailers.

As of November 2022, the firm has partnered with over 5,000 brands, which also includes hundreds of businesses in Australia, including Hero Packaging, Culture Kings, and others. The shoppable video platform has made it easier for Australian retailers to embrace the shift to social commerce while allowing them to drive incremental revenue.

With the firm having over 40 million consumers watching videos every month, the entry into the Australian market can further accelerate the growth of the domestic social commerce industry from the short to medium-term perspective.



Global social media platforms are projected to contribute to the domestic market growth significantly



Leading social media platforms are increasingly boosting their investment as they continue to make inroads in the social commerce space. This investment from global players is expected to assist the domestic market growth significantly. For instance,

In November 2022 , YouTube, the video-sharing platform owned by Google, that the firm is further delving deeper into the social commerce space. In 2023, the firm is planning to launch new social commerce capabilities on its platform, as it seeks to garner more market share in the global social commerce industry. In Australia , the firm already allows consumers to shop from the platform through its Shorts feature.

From the short to medium-term perspective, more such firms are expected to launch innovative features. Consequently, the investment and innovation by these leading players in the global market will keep supporting the industry growth in Australia over the next three to four years.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Australia. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Australia Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

B2B

B2C

C2C

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

Mobile

Desktop

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Domestic

Cross Border

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

