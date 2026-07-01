Autel Announces Integration of NASTF SDRM Validation Protocols into Key and Immobilizer Programming Tools

Autel reinforces its commitment to vehicle security while continuing to support professional locksmiths and repair technicians

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel today announced the phased integration of National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) Secure Data Release Model (SDRM) validation protocols into its key and immobilizer product lines. The initiative reflects Autel's continued commitment to supporting legitimate automotive security professionals while helping address the growing concern surrounding vehicle theft.

The rollout is planned to begin with the Autel KM100 platform in Q3 2026, with additional immobilizer and key programming tools to follow in phases thereafter.

Autel has worked closely with NASTF and industry stakeholders to implement a solution designed to balance vehicle security with practical usability for the professional locksmiths and vehicle repair technicians who rely on these tools every day to serve their customers.

"Autel understands the critical role that licensed locksmiths, Vehicle Security Professionals, and repair technicians play in keeping consumers on the road," said Autel U.S. CEO Chloe Hung. "Throughout this process, we have carefully considered the operational realities faced by legitimate users and worked hard to ensure this integration is as seamless and practical as possible."

The SDRM framework enables vetted professionals to perform security-related functions such as key programming, immobilizer resets, and secure vehicle access procedures through manufacturer-approved authentication processes.

Autel recognizes that many professionals within the automotive locksmith and repair community have expressed concerns about additional administrative requirements and operational costs associated with enhanced validation protocols. Autel U.S. acknowledges these concerns and remains committed to implementing the program in a reasonable and responsible manner consistent with security compliance requirements that minimizes disruption to legitimate businesses operating with integrity.

"At the same time, we also recognize our responsibility to help foster a safer operating environment for both the public and the professional service community," Hung added. "Vehicle theft is a complex and evolving issue that requires cooperation across the entire industry."

Autel has been contacted by law enforcement agencies and district attorneys from various municipalities seeking assistance in understanding the capabilities of aftermarket diagnostic and key programming tools. Autel continues to cooperate fully with these agencies and their requests as part of broader industry efforts to combat vehicle theft and unauthorized vehicle access.

Autel U.S. distributes its products through vetted authorized dealers and distributors. Its key and immobilizer programming tools are designed for professional locksmiths, repair facilities, and NASTF members with Vehicle Security Professional (VSP) credentials.

No single measure will solve the issue of vehicle theft. Effective risk mitigation requires each stakeholder to perform its respective responsibilities, including automakers, aftermarket tool manufacturers, locksmiths, repair professionals, law enforcement agencies, regulators, and consumers. "Autel is committed to being part of that solution while continuing to support the hardworking professionals who depend on our products every day," Hung said.

For more information about NASTF and the Secure Data Release Model (SDRM), visit NASTF.org.

Media Contact:

Allison Whitney, [email protected]



SOURCE Autel U.S.