Autel U.S. Opens Applications for Second Annual Autel Awarding Excellence Scholarships

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel U.S., a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of diagnostic tools and equipment, announced today that applications are open for the Second Annual Autel Awarding Excellence Scholarships, supporting students pursuing careers in automotive repair and service.

Applications are now open for the Second Annual Autel Awarding Excellence Scholarships, supporting students pursuing careers in automotive repair and service. The 2026 program will award five $5,000 scholarships to recent graduates and adult learners enrolled in automotive programs at trade schools, colleges, or universities. Eligible fields include diagnostics, collision repair, diesel repair, ADAS calibration, locksmithing, tire service, and more.

The 2026 program will award five $5,000 scholarships, for a total of $25,000, to help students offset tuition, tools, books, supplies, and education expenses. Part of Autel Cares, the company's philanthropic initiative, the program recognizes students committed to building futures in automotive repair. This year, eligibility expands to include adult learners returning to school or transitioning from another career into automotive education.

"Last year's scholarship recipients represented the talent, dedication, and promise that will help shape the future of automotive repair," said Chloe Hung, CEO of Autel U.S. "This year, we are excited to build on that momentum by opening the program to both recent graduates and adult learners pursuing automotive education as a new career path."

Applicants must be enrolled in or planning to attend a trade school, college, or university automotive repair program. Candidates pursuing mechanical repair, tire and rim service, glass repair, collision repair, locksmithing, heavy duty/diesel repair, ADAS calibration, diagnostics, or related fields will be considered.

To apply, students must submit a 500- to 600-word essay or 2- to 3-minute video describing their path to automotive education, how the scholarship would support their training, and the goals, obstacles, and career they are building in automotive repair.

In its first year, the program supported five students pursuing restoration, automotive technology, mechanical repair, auto body, and collision repair studies.

Applications are available at https://bold.org/scholarships/autel-awarding-excellence-scholarship/ and must be submitted by September 28, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Recipients will be announced on August 27, 2026.

Press Inquiries:

Allison Whitney. [email protected]

SOURCE Autel U.S.