Automating Infusion Care: Eitan Medical and WeInfuse Deliver Seamless Pump-to-Workflow Integration

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInfuse, the premier software platform for infusion providers and specialty pharmacies, announced a strategic partnership with Eitan Medical to connect smart infusion pump technology with its clinical workflows, helping providers reduce manual documentation and focus more time on patient care.

Eitan Medical and WeInfuse Deliver Seamless Pump-to-Workflow Integration

Eitan Medical is a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery solutions. Eitan Medical develops connected innovative technologies, like its Sapphire and Avoset Infusion Pumps and Eitan Insights platform. Designed to meet evolving drug delivery needs, these technologies improve quality of life for patients and clinicians across the full continuum of care: hospital, ambulatory, and home.

As leading technology service providers to ambulatory infusion centers (AICs) and home and specialty pharmacies, WeInfuse and Eitan Medical will integrate their software platforms to create connected infusion workflows, enabling bidirectional data exchange.

"We believe the next era of infusion care will be defined by connected ecosystems, where every pump, clinician, and treatment touchpoint is part of one continuous, intelligent workflow," said Roger Massengale, Chief Commercial Officer, Eitan Medical. "Bringing Eitan Insights together with WeInfuse's clinical and asset-management platforms is a meaningful step toward that future. By reducing manual handoffs between the pump and the supporting documentation, this integration will give clinicians more time for patient care. Ultimately, this partnership reflects our shared conviction that intuitive, interoperable technology is foundational to advancing the standard of care and to helping providers deliver better experiences and outcomes for the patients who depend on infusion therapy."

Eitan Insights facilitates clinical administrators' deployment of standardized drug libraries and protocols and software configurations in the cloud to an organization's entire pump fleet, reducing configuration drift without the need to physically touch each device. These drug libraries guide infusion nurses and clinicians administering high-cost specialty medications to patients with chronic and autoimmune disorders across neurology, rheumatology, gastroenterology, allergy & immunology, and other specialties.

With WeInfuse's purpose-built clinical workflows, providers and clinicians have access to intuitive, user-friendly, infusion-medication-specific treatment documentation. The integration between WeInfuse and Eitan Insights will allow these two best-in-class technology systems to bidirectionally share data as patients are being infused using an Eitan Medical pump, pump data such as start/stop times and rate changes will flow from Eitan Insights software into WeInfuse's clinical documentation. This automation reduces administrative strain and allows clinical teams to focus more on patient care.

"Our partnership with Eitan Medical reflects our continued commitment to simplifying infusion care through smarter technology," said WeInfuse CEO Bryan Johnson. "By seamlessly integrating pump data into the WeInfuse workflow, providers can enhance documentation accuracy and reduce the manual tasks that contribute to clinician burnout. It's another major step toward creating a more connected and efficient infusion ecosystem."

The integration doesn't stop with WeInfuse's clinical software either. Eitan Medical's infusion pumps will also integrate directly with WeInfuse's InfuseTrack software. InfuseTrack is a purpose-built asset and equipment management platform designed for infusion therapy operators. This platform helps infusion centers, home infusion and specialty pharmacies, and hospital outpatient departments efficiently manage infusion pumps, medical equipment, and other critical compliance needs.

InfuseTrack will pull information from Eitan Medical's fleet management system, so providers can easily track where pumps are located. Eitan Medical's built-in preventive maintenance tracking system will also automatically trigger maintenance checks in InfuseTrack, improving users' pump management processes and maintenance tracking.

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery for the next phase of infusion care that is connected, distributed, and data driven. Across the continuum of care, our intuitive infusion solutions put patients at the center of care and give clinicians more time to deliver it. By connecting every pump, clinician, and treatment touchpoint into one intelligent workflow, Eitan Medical helps providers improve safety, streamline operations, and advance the standard of care for the patients who depend on infusion therapy.

For additional information, visit: www.eitanmedical.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About WeInfuse

WeInfuse is the premier technology and consulting provider for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S. The WeInfuse software platform powers the end-to-end workflow for infusion centers and home infusion and specialty pharmacies nationwide. WeInfuse's modern, purpose-built workflows for all sites of care allow pharmacies and providers to improve patient care and scale operations with confidence. Take the confusion out of infusion and learn more at weinfuse.com.

SOURCE WeInfuse