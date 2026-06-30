WeInfuse Announces Partnership with TailorMed to Remove Systematic Medication Barriers for Infusion Patients

DALLAS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInfuse, the premier software platform for infusion providers and specialty pharmacies, announced a strategic partnership with TailorMed, a medication success platform that removes access, affordability, and adherence barriers across the medication journey.

WeInfuse Announces Partnership with TailorMed

The patient experience is often hindered by systemic barriers that delay or prevent access to prescribed medications. Rather than focusing on a single point of failure, TailorMed is designed to eliminate care barriers across the entire medication journey by connecting patients, providers, pharmacies, and life sciences companies. Through this partnership and integration, WeInfuse clients can leverage a powerful platform that links patients to the nation's largest and most diverse medication access network, improving affordability, accelerating treatment initiation, and enhancing patient outcomes.

"At TailorMed, our mission is to eliminate barriers that prevent patients from accessing and affording the therapies they need," said TailorMed CEO Srulik Dvorsky. "By integrating with WeInfuse, we're bringing our medication access network directly into the workflows of infusion providers and pharmacies, helping them identify patient financial assistance and supporting opportunities faster to connect patients to critical support resources. Together, we're creating a more seamless, efficient experience that empowers providers and pharmacies to focus on delivering exceptional care while improving access to treatment for the patients who depend on it."

Both WeInfuse and TailorMed were founded from personal experiences that inspired a commitment to solving real-world healthcare challenges. This shared purpose has driven each company to develop solutions that improve the patient and provider experience. WeInfuse is dedicated to delivering the industry's most comprehensive workflow platform for infusion providers nationwide, and this partnership represents a natural extension of that mission. By combining WeInfuse's leading infusion workflow software with TailorMed's advanced medication access and affordability platform, the two companies are working together to help eliminate barriers to treatment and improve access to care for infusion patients.

"We are excited to partner with TailorMed and connect its innovative medication access and affordability solutions directly into the WeInfuse platform," said WeInfuse CEO Bryan Johnson. "At WeInfuse, we are committed to delivering the most advanced technology for infusion providers and pharmacies. This collaboration strengthens our ability to equip clients with tools that streamline operations, improve patient access to therapy, and drive better outcomes across the infusion journey."

About TailorMed

TailorMed is the medication success platform removing every barrier across the patient medication journey, from access and affordability through adherence and ongoing care. Through a connected network spanning 945+ hospitals, 4,700+ clinics, 3,100+ pharmacies, 100+ life sciences programs, and 6,000+ support programs, TailorMed reaches 75 million patients and has secured more than $7.4 billion in financial assistance since 2020. TailorMed's platform connects providers, pharmacies, patients, and life sciences companies through one coordinated infrastructure designed to reach every patient at every step of their medication journey. Learn more at tailormed.com.

About WeInfuse

WeInfuse is the premier technology and consulting provider for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S. The WeInfuse software platform powers the end-to-end workflow for infusion centers and home infusion and specialty pharmacies nationwide. WeInfuse's modern, purpose-built workflows for all sites of care allow pharmacies and providers to improve patient care and scale operations with confidence. Take the confusion out of infusion and learn more at weinfuse.com.

SOURCE WeInfuse