Automation Anywhere Reports Largest Outcome-Based Transaction in Company's History while Gaining Significant Momentum on AI Deployments

Sustained, multi-year non-GAAP profitability and double-digit growth across ARR, revenue, and cRPO underscore enterprise demand for AI-powered automation

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), today announced strong first-quarter fiscal year 2027 results driven by enterprises' increased investments in AI-powered automation.

The company reported double-digit growth across Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), revenue, and Current Remaining Performance Obligations (cRPO), while extending its track record of non-GAAP profitability and positive cash flow. The number of enterprises with more than $1 million in ARR grew 25% year over year, and ARR from those customers grew 27%, reflecting expanding adoption across business functions.

"This quarter we signed the single largest outcome-based deal in Automation Anywhere's history — and while ARR and revenue will follow deployment milestones, what it signals is more important than any single contract. Large enterprises are no longer piloting AI; they are committing to it at scale, and they are choosing agentic automation as the operating model," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Board Chairman of Automation Anywhere. "What may start as a targeted deployment in finance, IT service management, HR, or customer support is increasingly expanding into adjacent teams and workflows as ROI becomes clear. The companies creating the most value from AI are redesigning how work moves through their organizations — function by function, using our AI-powered Platform and Agentic Solutions to create more autonomous ways of operating."

AI Delivers Measurable Outcomes Across Finance and IT Operations

Oasis Investment, part of the Al Shirawi Group — one of the largest private industrial conglomerates in the Persian Gulf — used Automation Anywhere's Autonomous Finance solution to centralize finance workflows across 52 companies; improving governance, auditability, and operational efficiency as transaction volumes grew.

A large consulting company leveraged Automation Anywhere's Autonomous Service Desk solution to transform their IT function. The deployment achieved an auto-resolution rate of more than 80%, improved productivity by more than 70%, and projected nearly $2 million in cost savings while scaling employee support operations without increasing service desk burden.

At Imagine 2026 in Dallas, Automation Anywhere announced that its Autonomous Service Desk solution has fulfilled more than one billion IT service requests. Across millions of requests, AI agents resolved more than 80% of employee service requests on average, helping organizations reduce call volumes, accelerate resolution times, and deploy their first AI agents in as little as eight weeks.

The economics of service desk automation are also creating new opportunities through managed service providers (MSPs). According to DeskDay, 87% of MSPs plan to increase AI investments, with expectations that service desk automation can reduce ticket volumes by 40–60%.

EnterpriseClaw Addresses the Coordination Challenge that Follows Successful AI Deployment

Organizations that successfully operationalize AI rarely stop at a single use case. As AI spreads across functions, organizations need a way to coordinate people, systems, and agents without creating new operational complexity.

At Imagine 2026, Automation Anywhere introduced EnterpriseClaw in collaboration with Cisco, NVIDIA, Okta, and OpenAI, enabling organizations to run and govern AI agents across cloud platforms, enterprise systems, desktops, and secure infrastructure — making it practical to scale successful deployments across the enterprise.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. Learn more at automationanywhere.com.

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Automation Anywhere is a registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other marks referenced are the property of their respective owners. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Rachel Morrison

Corporate Communications, Automation Anywhere

[email protected]

SOURCE Automation Anywhere